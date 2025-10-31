Assam CM Confirms Singapore Sends Toxicology Report on Zubeen to CID

The Singapore government has sent the toxicology report related to the Zubeen Garg case to CID Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday.

The report is yet to be received in Guwahati by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is handling the case.

“The SIT has already made substantial progress and is confident of submitting the chargesheet on time,” CM Himanta said.

He added that the team is working around the clock to ensure justice in this high-profile case.

Addressing sceptics, the CM remarked, “Those who doubt justice for Zubeen Garg must reconsider their stance before December 15 and acknowledge the SIT’s diligent work. They have to change their own remark".

He also took a firm stance against attempts to politicise the Zubeen Garg case. “Issues like Bangladeshi infiltrators cannot derail this process. Some have already tried to finish everything in advance, but justice will prevail,” he said.

He further said: “Let it be known that Lurine won't contest elections for justice of Zubeen, tell Akhil Gogoi to cancel the election. CM always speaks the truth.”

CM also alleged that, “Gaurav Gogoi is allegedly acting as a Pakistani agent. I have sufficient proof, but due to ongoing elections, I have refrained from taking action. Once Zubeen’s matter is settled, I will handle Gaurav Gogoi’s case.”

