Zubeen Garg To Receive Final Tributes As Fans Gather In Thousands

Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg will, for the last time, be with his family as preparations are underway for his final journey.

Early on Sunday morning, lakhs of fans gathered outside his residence in Kahilipara to pay their last respects to the music icon.

At 6:35 AM, Zubeen Garg’s coffin, brought in from Delhi via Air India, was later taken in a flower-adorned ambulance from his home in Kahilipara, accompanied by authorities.

Along with his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, Family members and well-wishers followed closely, preparing for the singer’s final tribute.

The procession is scheduled to move from Kahilipara to Sarusajai Stadium in the evening, where fans are waiting to offer their heartfelt tributes.

The route passes via Jalukbari and Lakhara, with authorities ensuring smooth arrangements for the massive gathering expected.

Zubeen Garg’s last tribute is now set to begin, marking a solemn farewell to one of Assam’s most cherished cultural icons.

