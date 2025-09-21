Zubeen Garg’s Cortege Reaches Kahilipara, Public Homage at Sarusajai Delayed

Zubeen Garg’s cortege has reached his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara. His mortal remains are expected to stay at the residence for about an hour to allow his family a final farewell before being taken to Sarusajai for public homage.

The music legend’s body had arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport early this morning, where it was received by a massive crowd of mourners.

Once the brief family farewell concludes, Zubeen’s cortege will move again through Guwahati towards Sarusajai, with fans walking alongside from all directions- left, right, front, and centre. His mortal remains are expected to reach the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai shortly.

Due to the huge gathering of fans, the cortege’s arrival is running behind schedule.

