Zubeen Garg Turns 51: Assam's Musical Luminary Shines On

Assam's beloved singer Zubeen Garg rings in his 51st birthday today, amid a symphony of social media well-wishes.
At the stroke of midnight, fans gathered at his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara, serenading him with his own tunes.However, unlike previous years, Zubeen missed the chance to meet his enthusiastic fans as he was out of station.
Notably, he was recently discharged from a private hospital in Guwahati after he fell ill.
Zubeen, whose name pays homage to maestro Zubin Mehta, owes much of his musical journey to his mother, his first singing teacher and guru. Having delved into tabla studies for 11 years under Pandit Robin Banerjee and introduced to Assam by Guru Ramani Rai, Zubeen's musical roots run deep.
His lyrical prowess emerged early, with the inception of his first composition, "Gaane ki Aane," at the age of 13. Yet, it was "Ya Ali Rahem Wali" from the 2006 film Gangster that catapulted him to nationwide fame, earning him accolades at the Stardust Awards, IIFA, and Filmfare Awards.
In the past 30 years, Zubeen recorded over 35,000 songs in 40 different languages.
Zubeen's versatility extends beyond singing, encompassing songwriting, playing instruments, and composing poems. Much like Assam's cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen introduced originality and optimism through his early music.
Beyond his artistic contributions, Zubeen is known for his kindness, often extending a helping hand to his fans in times of need. His words, art, and music impart valuable lessons to the younger generation, echoing the profound impact of Assam's cultural luminaries.
Garg, who comes from a Brahmin family in Tura, Meghalaya, has a background rooted in artistic excellence. His parents, Mohini Mohan Borthakur and the late Ily Borthakur, were both accomplished individuals. His father served as a Magistrate and a lyricist, while his mother was a singer.
Tragedy struck when Garg's younger sister, a talented actress and singer Jonkey Borthakur, met a fateful end in a car accident in February 2002. The family's creative spirit persisted, and in her memory, Zubeen released the poignant album 'Xixhu' in 2002.
Initially pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at B.Borooah College, Zubeen's passion for music led him to drop out and wholeheartedly focus on his singing career. He married Garima Saikia, a Golaghat-based fashion designer, in February 2002.
Among his masterpieces, "Mayabini Ratir Bukut" has not only captivated Assam but resonated across the nation with numerous covers by renowned artists. Zubeen, envisioning the people of Assam singing his hit 'Mayabini' on his last day, continues to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers, not only in Assam but nationwide.