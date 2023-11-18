Zubeen Garg Turns 51: Assam's Musical Luminary Shines On

Beyond his artistic contributions, Zubeen is known for his kindness, often extending a helping hand to his fans in times of need. His words, art, and music impart valuable lessons to the younger generation, echoing the profound impact of Assam's cultural luminaries.

Garg, who comes from a Brahmin family in Tura, Meghalaya, has a background rooted in artistic excellence. His parents, Mohini Mohan Borthakur and the late Ily Borthakur, were both accomplished individuals. His father served as a Magistrate and a lyricist, while his mother was a singer.

Tragedy struck when Garg's younger sister, a talented actress and singer Jonkey Borthakur, met a fateful end in a car accident in February 2002. The family's creative spirit persisted, and in her memory, Zubeen released the poignant album 'Xixhu' in 2002.

Initially pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at B.Borooah College, Zubeen's passion for music led him to drop out and wholeheartedly focus on his singing career. He married Garima Saikia, a Golaghat-based fashion designer, in February 2002.