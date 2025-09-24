Zubeen Garg Was Used for Profit: Says Achurjya Borpatra

Expressing anguish over the mysterious demise of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, Achurjya Borpatro on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in Singapore.

Borpatro said it was “a matter of shame” that people had to seek justice for a personality of Garg’s stature. “Informing the government about what should or shouldn’t be done is shameful when it comes to someone like Zubeen Garg. What we need now is justice and a proper investigation,” he told reporters.

Recalling Garg’s influence, Borpatro said his songs, including Mayabini, would remain like prayers for his fans. He also noted that nature itself seemed to mourn during the late singer’s final rites at Sarusajai Stadium when rain fell during the ceremony.

Borpatro alleged that responsibility for the tragedy did not lie with one person alone but with all those associated with the Northeast Festival, particularly organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who, he claimed, had escorted Zubeen to Singapore. He questioned Mahanta’s assertion that Zubeen had voluntarily wanted to attend the event abroad, calling it “hard to believe.”

He urged authorities to question everyone linked with the festival, including Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Goswami, and members of the Assam Association in Singapore. “Pointed video clarifications will not suffice. Those present at the event can testify to the truth,” he added.

Borpatro further accused Mahanta of exploiting Zubeen for financial gain through events such as Rongali and the Northeast Festival. “These are business events with fashion shows and entertainment. He invited Zubeen not out of respect, but for monetary reasons,” Borpatro alleged, citing past instances where Mahanta had allegedly spoken dismissively about the singer.

Stating that arrests alone would not ensure justice, Borpatro called for the individuals concerned to be brought to Assam for questioning. “An arrest alone will not work because there are too many questions to ask. We demand justice for Zubeen Garg, and we will not rest until it is delivered,” he said.