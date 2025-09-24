Seyievinuo Chuzho Apologizes Over Festival Photos Amid Zubeen Garg Death Backlash

The Northeast Festival in Singapore continued despite the heartbreaking death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned on September 19 during a cruise party. Invited to perform on September 20, Zubeen had arrived on September 17 but was reportedly left without any security or official escort by the festival organisers, led by Shyamkanu Mahanta. His death has been widely attributed to negligence.

Following the tragedy, shocking social media posts from festival attendees sparked outrage. On September 21, the Naga folk fusion group Seyie Intrepid shared photos from the festival’s exhibition, while another participant posted a smiling photo captioned, “Show must go on.” Although the main performance was cancelled after Zubeen’s death, exhibition and other festival activities reportedly continued, leading critics to accuse the organisers of lacking compassion and accountability, and demanding answers regarding ignored safety measures and the failure to pause the festival to honor the fallen legend.

In response to the backlash, Seyievinuo Chuzho, on behalf of the manager of the Seyie Intrepid team, issued a public clarification. She explained that the photo shared was taken on the inaugural day of the festival, just before the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing reached them. “It was never intended to suggest that we were celebrating or performing at the festival,” Chuzho stated. She added that no performances took place after the tragic news, as the cultural show was immediately cancelled.

Chuzho emphasized that the group photo was merely a keepsake from rehearsal time, noting, “We were not in performance attire, nor was it a moment of celebration. I now realize that sharing it at such a sensitive time may have caused hurt, and for that I am truly sorry.”

Offering his heartfelt apologies, she added, “From the bottom of my heart, I offer my deepest apologies if my post caused pain or confusion to my beloved Assamese brothers and sisters. I have already shared my condolences on the 19th and 20th, but I want to reiterate once again that I mourn with you in this irreparable loss. Never was it my intention to disrespect or hurt the sentiments of Assam.”

Chuzho concluded by seeking forgiveness and understanding from the public: “With utmost humility, I seek your forgiveness and understanding. Please accept my sincere apology if my actions, even unintentionally, caused any distress during this time of grief.”

Also Read: Zubeen Garg SIT Reconstituted After DSP Conflict of Interest Sparks Controversy