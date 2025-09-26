Zubeen Garg’s 13-Day Rituals To Be held In Jorhat : CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that 13-day commemorative rituals honoring the late beloved artist Zubeen Garg will be held in Jorhat under the aegis of the Assam government. During this period, the artist’s ashes will be brought to Jorhat, allowing fans and well-wishers to pay their respects.

Today, a video conference was held to discuss the preparations for the event, attended by Jorhat districts esteemed MLAs, Hitedra Nath Goswami and Rupjyoti Kurmi, along with the Jorhat District Commissioner.

Regarding the organization of the 13-day program, Minister Bimal Borah will consult with Zubeen Garg’s wife, Mrs. Garima Saikia Garg, and discuss the final arrangements with the people of Jorhat tomorrow.

Following the 13-day tribute, it has been suggested that the artist’s ashes be placed at a public venue in Jorhat for six days, allowing the public to offer their heartfelt tributes.

The announcement has already generated a wave of anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the opportunity to pay homage to the icon whose songs have touched millions across Assam and beyond.