Zubeen Garg: Post-Mortem Ends 11:30 AM, but When Will Assam’s Heartthrob Return Home?

On X, Assam CM announced that Singaporean authorities have confirmed the post-mortem of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, which is expected to conclude by 11:30 AM IST (2 PM SGT).

Thereafter, his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities, and the process of bringing him home will begin. Updates will be shared as the situation progresses.

#UPDATE : Singaporean authorities have confirmed that a post mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg will be conducted. We expect this to conclude by 2 PM SGT.



Thereafter his mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities and we shall begin the process of bringing him… https://t.co/GzIsJ4EORe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

Further, according to Singaporean regulations, the pathological examinations of Zubeen Garg have already been conducted on Saturday. These tests have been completed at Singapore General Hospital. The hospital authorities have informed that all examinations are expected to be concluded between 11 AM and 12 PM Indian Standard Time.

Following this, the Indian High Commission in Singapore will make all necessary arrangements to repatriate Zubeen’s mortal remains to India. For this, several No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be required. According to a source in Singapore, no flight arrangements have been finalized yet.

It is possible that Zubeen’s body may be brought to New Delhi via a chartered flight, which would require at least 5–6 hours. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, told Asomiya Pratidin the same: the exact timing of the body’s arrival is still not confirmed.

Margherita also highlighted that Singapore’s laws are very strict and stated that the repatriation will take place only after all legal procedures and NOCs are obtained. Therefore, it is still uncertain when Zubeen’s mortal remains will reach Assam.

Fans and well-wishers across Assam and India continue to await the return of Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains, as authorities coordinate with Singaporean officials to complete all formalities. The exact timing of his arrival remains uncertain, but preparations are underway to ensure he is brought home with full honours.