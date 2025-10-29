Zubeen Gave Music, Others Took Cash? CID Probes Event Contracts

The investigation into the death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg has now taken a financial turn, with the CID questioning several Rongali Bihu committees over payments made to the artist for stage performances earlier this year.

On Wednesday, representatives of the Ghilamora Central Rongali Bihu Sanmilan from Lakhimpur appeared at the CID headquarters in Guwahati. Members of the Mangaldai Central Rongali Bihu Committee and Azara Rongali Bihu Committee were also present for questioning.

CID officials are examining financial transactions, contracts, and payments related to shows where Zubeen performed during the last Bihu season.

Cash Payments Under Scanner

Speaking to the media after the questioning, a member of the Ghilamora Bihu Committee said they had paid ₹12 lakh to organisers coordinating Zubeen’s show:

“We had signed a contract for ₹12 lakh. They told us payment would be taken by cheque, but Siddharth collected the money in cash. We paid ₹1 lakh in advance and ₹11 lakh on the day of the event. Now there is doubt whether Zubeen received that money or not.”

A member from the Mangaldai Central Rongali Bihu Committee also confirmed handing over a large cash payment:

“For two years, we had a contract with Zubeen for our Bihu event. One time the contract amount was handled by Krishanu Das, and this time Siddharth collected the money. We paid ₹11 lakh in cash, while Zubeen’s management had asked for around ₹12 lakh,” said a representative of the Mangaldai Central Rongali Bihu Committee.

The committees have submitted contracts, communication records, and payment details to the CID. Investigators are now trying to trace where the money finally went and whether Zubeen himself received it.

Part of Larger Investigation

CID sources said similar summons have been issued to many Bihu committees that hired Zubeen in recent years. The agency is examining whether large sums were diverted or misused by middlemen, including individuals who were closely involved in managing Zubeen’s shows.

The financial probe is now being seen as a key part of the larger investigation, as public anger continues to grow over suspected foul play linked to Zubeen’s death.

