Zubeen Murder Case: Court Sanctions VC Hearing of Seven Accused

The court has accepted the Assam Government’s position regarding the Zubeen Murder case and approved that the hearings be conducted through video conferencing, ensuring a smooth and efficient judicial process.

Earlier, the court had observed that if physical hearings at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court were not possible, the matter should proceed via video conference.

Following this, it directed that all individuals involved in the case, including singer Zubeen Garg and six others, making a total of seven accused, participate in the proceedings through the video conferencing facility.

A formal request was submitted to arrange the video conference, with coordination between the Assam Government and the Assam Police Department. During previous hearings, it was conveyed that the Assam Government would take responsibility for managing the case, reflecting its commitment to ensure proper legal proceedings and compliance with court directives.

After considering the submissions, the court accepted the Assam Government’s stance and allowed the proceedings to continue through video conference. This decision is expected to streamline the judicial process while enabling all parties to participate effectively, despite logistical or security challenges that could prevent physical presence in the courtroom.

The development also underscores the growing role of technology in the judicial system, particularly in cases involving multiple accused, and highlights the proactive approach of the state government in coordinating with law enforcement and judicial authorities.

With the court’s approval, the upcoming hearings will be conducted via video conference, with the Assam Government and the Assam Police Department facilitating the process and ensuring compliance with all procedural requirements.

