"Zubeen Refused to Wear Life Jacket Second Time": Tanmoy Phukan’s Mother

The mother of Tanmoy Phukan, an Assamese residing in Singapore and a close friend of the late singer Zubeen Garg, has shared her perspective on her son’s involvement in the events leading up to the singer’s death.

"My son, Tanmoy Phukan, resides in Singapore. We only learned about it after the incident occurred. We also felt very sad for Zubeen. Tanmoy had contacted us the day they were planning to go to Singapore, but after that, he didn’t reach out. He told us that he would meet Zubeen Garg and nothing more than that. I know that if the government summons him for questioning, he will surely appear. He had a very good relationship with Zubeen Garg," she said.

She also described Tanmoy’s actions during the incident, referencing video footage that surfaced later. She said, "In the video, we saw Tanmoy sitting beside Zubeen, helping him put on the life jacket for the first time. The next time, he tried again to hand Zubeen the life jacket, but Zubeen refused."

Reportedly, Tanmoy was present at the yacht party and was also there at the time of Zubeen Garg’s death.

