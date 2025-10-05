Siddharth Sharma’s Alleged Role in Namrata Borah’s Death Surfaces Amid Zubeen Case Probe

Amidst the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of singer and actor Zubeen Garg, fresh revelations have surfaced linking one of the accused in Garg’s case, Siddharth Sharma, to the suspicious death of a young lawyer, Namrata Borah, earlier this year.

Namrata, a junior lawyer at the Gauhati High Court, died under mysterious circumstances on June 4, 2025, in Nongpoh, Meghalaya. She was reportedly travelling with a group of young men and women at the time of her death.

According to her father, Ramen Kumar Borah, the incident was not a mere road accident, as initially portrayed. He alleged that the circumstances of Namrata’s death were deliberately manipulated to make it appear accidental.

“During my daughter’s death in the accident in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on June 4, I reached Nongpoh police station, where I saw one individual standing with the accused,” Borah told media. “When I asked his identity, he initially refused to disclose it but later said his name was Siddharth Sharma. I saw him deliberately trying to protect the culprits against whom we had lodged a case. He told us that it was just an accident and that they had nothing to do with it.”

Borah further alleged that Sharma personally intervened in the handling of the incident, including arranging the transportation of Namrata’s body.

“He was seen managing the ambulance to bring my daughter’s body home and even paid the charges himself,” Borah said. “He told us not to go through the legal process and tried to convince us that it was a simple accident. When I first met him at the police station, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Following the incident, Borah filed a case at Nongpoh Police Station, naming several individuals, including AIUDF youth leader and Bilasipara MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasmi’s son, the car’s owner and driver Anayatul Wadud (39), and their associates Gayatri Borah (25), Mriganka Boruah (26), and Pragya Dihingia (26).

However, Namrata’s family claims the investigation has since stalled, with no charge sheet filed even after four months.

“We have visited the Nongpoh police station multiple times, but they only give assurances. Nothing practical has been done so far,” Borah alleged. “Now that Siddharth Sharma has emerged as a prime suspect in the Zubeen Garg death case, we are convinced that he and his friends tried to cover up my daughter’s death by showing it as a road accident.”

Borah further stated that his suspicions deepened after seeing photos of Siddharth Sharma with Zubeen Garg circulating on social media following the singer’s death.

“After Zubeen’s death, we saw Siddharth’s photos with him on television and social media. That’s when we realized he is the same person who was present at Nongpoh police station that night,” he said. “We now believe he influenced the investigation into my daughter’s case. The culprits are still roaming freely.”

Namrata’s family has urged the Meghalaya Police and higher authorities to reopen the case and conduct a thorough probe, stressing that a fair investigation could uncover “many hidden truths” about both deaths.

