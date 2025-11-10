“Zubeen Was Divine — This Crowd Proves It”: Singer Jojo Mukherjee at Sonapur

Renowned Bengali singer Jojo Mukherjee visited the Zubeen Khetra at Sonapur on Sunday to pay her respects to the late Zubeen Garg.

The emotional visit left the artiste deeply moved as she witnessed an overwhelming crowd of fans gathered at the site, still paying tribute to their beloved icon.

Visibly astonished by the devotion of Zubeen’s admirers, Mukherjee said she had never seen such a massive gathering at a memorial anywhere in the world.

“Zubeen was no less than divine—he continues to live among his people like a god. This love proves it,” she remarked.

Recalling their musical collaborations and the memories they shared, Mukherjee grew nostalgic as she spoke about their days recording songs together.

She also commented briefly on the ongoing investigation into Zubeen’s death, urging that truth and justice must prevail.

