“There is no need for any SOP in Zubeen Khetra,” Manas Robin at Sonapur

Shortly past midnight, noted Assamese singer and composer Manas Robin visited Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur and strongly criticised what he termed unnecessary restrictions at the site.

Speaking shortly after paying the tribute, Robin asserted that Zubeen Garg belonged to the people of Assam and that access to his memorial should not be controlled through bureaucratic rules. “There is no need for any SOP in Zubeen Khetra,” he said.

He alleged that the government had deployed unnecessary security personnel who were preventing genuine fans from visiting the memorial freely.

“Remove unnecessary security guards who are stopping people from coming here. Instead, deploy security in a way that helps manage the crowd respectfully,” he said. “If needed, arrange security in two shifts to maintain order.”

Speaking about the memorial site, Robin said the Assamese people are now aware and knowledgeable enough to insist that public decisions affecting Zubeen Khetra should not be taken privately by the government, whether by political leaders like Paresh Baruah, Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi, or Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Such decisions should not be made privately by the government. If required, they must be taken through public consultation with the people of Assam,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal experiences with Zubeen Garg, Robin noted that even when Zubeen was alive, visitors—including family members—often had to wait until late at night, sometimes past 2 am, to meet him. He added that after Zubeen’s passing, there were many projects and initiatives he had hoped to undertake with the singer.

Robin also highlighted practical difficulties in visiting the memorial, “I am unable to visit during the day because crowds gather around me for selfies. I had planned to go later, hoping that in a month the crowd would be smaller, so I could spend time with Zubeen calmly. But now, with the SOP in place. Decisions like this should be made after consulting the people.”

With this, Manas Robin has publicly challenged the state government again, saying that the emotional connection to Zubeen Garg should be respected more than administrative rules. Along with him, many other notable singers, politicians, and writers have also stated that there is no need for any SOP for Zubeen Khetra. They emphasised that Zubeen Garg was and will always belong to the people of Assam.

