120+ Captions for Your Instagram Friends

Every journey with your best friends deserves a spot on TikTok or Instagram, whether you're reminiscing about '80s fashion trends that are still relevant in 2022, deciding on a college major together, or planning the ideal theme for your high school's homecoming dance. Naturally, selecting the appropriate caption goes hand in hand with getting the picture-perfect shot.

Choosing an Instagram comment that perfectly expresses the essence of the event is important because your friends are just as unique as the memories you have with them. Perhaps you want to pay homage to famous pairs like Serena and Blair or Romy and Michelle in your caption since you're feeling particularly sweet.

Or maybe you want to use song lyrics to tell your buddies how much you admire them. Then there are occasions when you just want to make jokes.

Just be ready for your group chat to become inundated with demands for captions from your enthusiastic buddies.

Sweet Bestie Captions

1. Two fabulous besties.

2. Best friends forever and a day.

3. The "partner in crime" to my shenanigans.

4. Alexa, cue up "True Friend" by Hannah Montana.

5. Lifelong friends because you already have too much dirt on me.

6. Good times, any time, with a friend like you.

7. Friends bring snacks.

8. Besties swipe your snacks.

9. You're the Romy to my Michele (or vice versa).

10. Partners in mischief, guardians of secrets.

11. Friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little joys.

12. F stands for friends who do things together.

13. Besides pizza, you're my favorite human.

14. I never let my bestie do dumb things alone.

15. Life's short, just like us.

16. You're the Betty to my Veronica (or vice versa).

17. Stronger together.

18. We're the same delightful kind of weird.

19. Friends forever, no matter what.

20. We do whatever we want because we can.

21. Too cute, too powerful.

22. No friendship is a coincidence. I've got your back without asking.

23. Creating memories with you tops my list.

24. We're as inseparable as coffee and donuts.

25. We know we're loud together, and we love it.

26. We complete each other's sandwiches.

27. Family by choice.

28. True queens fix each other's crowns.

29. This world? We own it.

30. You're the Serena to my Blair.

31. "Finding someone who sees your world is rare." — John Green

32. It's not about who you've known longest, but who stuck by you. — Yolanda Hadid

Captions for Vacation Photos

1. Vacation vibes: Engaged.

2. Cherishing the moments that defy description.

3. Our bond ensures we choose the scenic path.

4. Gathering memories, not souvenirs.

5. Embracing our wild side.

6. No better crew for a getaway.

7. Balancing hustle with adventure.

8. Can't contain my excitement - vacation mode on!

9. Blissfully lost in vacation bliss.

10. Hustle by day, explore by night.

11. Sun, sand, and solidarity.

Captions Inspired by Your Favorite Songs

1. "Rollin' with you 'til the wheels fall off." — Dreezy, 'We Gon Ride'

2. "In the end, it's all about loyalty." — Kendrick Lamar, 'Loyalty'

3. "You're my girl, I'm your girl, we're all in this together." — Destiny's Child, 'Girl'

4. "Bestie in a Tessie? That's us." — Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, 'Best Friend'

5. "I've got your back through thick and thin." — Lady Gaga ft. Florence Welch, 'Hey Girl'

6. "You're my true friend, through every high and low." — Hannah Montana, 'True Friend'

7. "Even if fate intervenes, our bond remains." — Taylor Swift, 'Long Live'

8. "Together, we can conquer any challenge." — Steven Universe Theme Song

9. "Like a boat on the water, you calm my soul." — One Direction, 'Fool's Gold'

10. "I'm here to protect you from the world." — Billie Eilish, 'Everything I Wanted'

11. "We'll weather the storm together." — Rihanna, 'Umbrella'

12. "My friends, the truest of friends, by my side." — The Carters, 'Friends'

13. "You're more than a friend, you're my other half." — Sabrina Carpenter, 'Seamless'

14. "You're the reason I'm not afraid to fly." — Victoria Justice, 'You're the Reason'

15. "Whenever you need me, I'm here." — Mariah Carey, 'Anytime You Need a Friend'

16. "Friendship lasts forever, never-ending." — Spice Girls, 'Wannabe'

17. "You're worth more than you know." — Little Mix, 'Boy'

18. "I'll always be there to lift you." — Ariana Grande, 'Get Well Soon'

19. "Me and my girls, nothing can stop us." — Selena Gomez, 'Me and My Girls'

20. "You're not just my friend, you're my soulmate." — Rex Orange County, 'Best Friend'

Captions for the Squad

You simply cannot do epic things with boring people.

Friends are like diamonds.

Chosen family.

Brb, recreating @dualipa's "New Rules" music video.

Together, we're unstoppable.

Squad means family and family means nobody gets left behind.

Friends until the very end — and then some.

If one of us eats, we all eat.

Friends? More like family.

When worst comes to worst, the squad comes first.

Life is better with friends.

We only roll with goddesses.

We don’t see any competition.

Real queens fix each other’s crowns.

The sunshine of my life.

Funny Best Friend Captions

God made us best friends because He knew our moms couldn’t handle us as sisters.

When I say I won’t tell anyone, my best friend doesn’t count.

You are my best friend because I wouldn’t dare be this weird with anyone else.

Strangers think I’m quiet, my friends think I’m outgoing, but my best friends know that I’m completely insane.

Friends knock on the door. Best friends walk into your house and start eating.

We all have that one friend who never learned how to whisper.

We will always be best friends until we are old and senile. Then we can be new friends.

True friends don’t judge each other. They judge other people together.

Best friends don’t care if your house is clean. They care if you have food.

When my best friend and I first met, we were both like, “You’re weird.”

I hope we’re friends until we die. Then, I hope we stay ghost friends so we can walk through walls and scare people.

Just remember, if we get caught, you’re deaf and I don’t speak English.

If I send you my ugly selfies, our friendship is real.

Life is too short to be serious all the time. So, if you can’t laugh at yourself, call me—I’ll laugh at you.

Never let your friends feel lonely… disturb them all the time.

Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house just to take a nap.

I love that I don’t have to act socially acceptable around you.

If you aren’t somewhat crazy in the head, I’m afraid we can’t be friends.

If you don’t own matching shirts, are you friends?

We are going to be cool old ladies.

Me and my best friend can communicate just with facial expressions.

Friends pick us up when we fall down and if they can't, they lie down with us and listen for a while.

We’ll be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing home.

Friends come and go like waves of the ocean, but the true ones stick like an octopus on your face.

Friends never ask for food. Best friends are the reason you have no food.

Behind every successful woman is a best friend giving her crazy ideas.

Captions for selfies with your BFF