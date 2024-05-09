35+ Empowering Quotes on Letting Go of Toxic Connections

Finding out that someone you loved and trusted was never really there for you is a different kind of pain. But in the middle of the suffering, there's deep learning and development. Parting ways with those who have bad intentions is preferable, even though losing a friend is never easy. You'll come out stronger in the end, even though it might not be evident now. Sometimes admitting your feelings is the first step towards healing. For this reason, we've put up a list of inspirational sayings concerning phony buddies to serve as a constant reminder of your worth.
"Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments, but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour." — Khalil Gibran
"False friendship, like ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports." — Richard Burton
"Make sure the lions you roll with aren't snakes in disguise." — Beenereux Philip
"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey
"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." — Martin Luther King Jr.
"Fake friends are like soap bubbles. They pop out when the sun shines brightly." — Chiranjude Bird
"Stop letting people who do so little for you control so much off your mind, feelings, and emotions." — Will Smith
"Be very careful of who you share your problem with, remember that not every friend that smiles at you is your best friend." — Kemmy Nola
"A friend who stands with you in pressure is more valuable than a hundred ones who stand with you in pleasure." — Edward G. Bulwer Lytton
"You never lose friends. Real ones always stay — no matter what about the fakes, you don't need anyways." — Drishti Bablani
"You should be aware of fake friends because it is the hardest to be aware of." — Eraldo Banovac
"Better an honest enemy than a false friend." — German Proverb
"The worst pain in the world goes beyond the physical. Even further beyond any other emotional pain, one can feel. It is the betrayal of a friend." — Heather Brewer
"What greater wound is there than a false friend?" — Sophocles
"Some people think that the truth can be hidden away with a little cover-up and decoration. But as time goes by, what is true is revealed, and what is fake fades away." — Ismail Haniyeh
"Friends ask you questions, enemies question you." — Criss Jami
"Some people were only friends because you saw them five times a week."
"Being betrayed is one of the most valuable lessons life can teach." – Shania Twain
"Don't fear the enemies who attack you, fear the fake friends that hug you."
"Before you count your friends, make sure you can count on them. Some friends are only around when they want something from you but are never there when you need something from them." — Rashida Rowe
"Sometimes the person you'd take a bullet for ends up being behind the gun." — Tupac
"People don't change. They just take their masks off."
"We never lose friends; fake ones are exposed." – Carlos Wallace
"Time passes and you begin to see people for who they really are and not who they pretend to be." — Scarlet Koop
"Most people want to see you do better, but not doing better than them." — London Mond
"It's hard to tell who has your back, from who has it long enough just to stab you in it." — Nicole Richie
"Letting go of toxic people in your life is a big step in loving yourself." — Hussein Nishah
"If you're absent during my struggle, don't expect to be present during my success." — Will Smith
"You got nothing to lose. You don't lose when you lose fake friends." — Joan Jett
"At some point, you have to learn that some people can stay in your heart but not in your life." — Sandi Lynn
"You create more space in your life when you turn your excess baggage to garbage." — Chinonye J. Chudolue
"Never give your attention to someone who deserves your silence." — Emma Xu