35+ Empowering Quotes on Letting Go of Toxic Connections

Finding out that someone you loved and trusted was never really there for you is a different kind of pain. But in the middle of the suffering, there's deep learning and development. Parting ways with those who have bad intentions is preferable, even though losing a friend is never easy. You'll come out stronger in the end, even though it might not be evident now. Sometimes admitting your feelings is the first step towards healing. For this reason, we've put up a list of inspirational sayings concerning phony buddies to serve as a constant reminder of your worth.

"Fake friends are like shadows: always near you at your brightest moments, but nowhere to be seen at your darkest hour." — Khalil Gibran

"False friendship, like ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports." — Richard Burton

"Make sure the lions you roll with aren't snakes in disguise." — Beenereux Philip

"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey

"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." — Martin Luther King Jr.

"Fake friends are like soap bubbles. They pop out when the sun shines brightly." — Chiranjude Bird

"Stop letting people who do so little for you control so much off your mind, feelings, and emotions." — Will Smith

"Be very careful of who you share your problem with, remember that not every friend that smiles at you is your best friend." — Kemmy Nola

"A friend who stands with you in pressure is more valuable than a hundred ones who stand with you in pleasure." — Edward G. Bulwer Lytton

"You never lose friends. Real ones always stay — no matter what about the fakes, you don't need anyways." — Drishti Bablani

"You should be aware of fake friends because it is the hardest to be aware of." — Eraldo Banovac

"Better an honest enemy than a false friend." — German Proverb

"The worst pain in the world goes beyond the physical. Even further beyond any other emotional pain, one can feel. It is the betrayal of a friend." — Heather Brewer

"What greater wound is there than a false friend?" — Sophocles

"Some people think that the truth can be hidden away with a little cover-up and decoration. But as time goes by, what is true is revealed, and what is fake fades away." — Ismail Haniyeh