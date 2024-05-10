25 Captions for your 15th Birthday Selfie: Get Ready to Sparkle on the 'Gram'!

Even though it may not receive as much attention as turning 16 or 18, this milestone is nonetheless important. As you are ready to start high school, a world full of unforgettable moments awaits you. This chapter promises to be unforgettable, from first loves to lifetime friendships. These 15th birthday quotes will help you capture the spirit of this significant day. They're ideal to post on Instagram or TikTok alongside your birthday OOTDs and selfies.
“Tonight, we are young. So let's set the world on fire. We can burn brighter than the sun.” — “We Are Young,” Fun ft. Janelle Monáe
“Old enough to know better, but still young enough to get away with it.”
“POV: You’re seeing me turn 15 today.”
“15th birthday photo dump.”
You take a deep breath and you walk through the doors. It's the morning of your very first day.” — “Fifteen,” Taylor Swift
"Fifteen Queen.”
“Officially starting the countdown to my Sweet 16.”
“Woke up like this... 15 that is.”
“Wishing I could freeze time on my 15th birthday.”
“Lighting up 15 candles today.”
“Serving cake and 15th birthday lewks.”
“Ready to start my 15 routines.”
“This is fifteen.”
Celebrating 15 turns around the sun.”
“‘Alexa, play “Fifteen.’”
“Watch out, world. I’m 15 today.”
"Wouldn’t want to ring in my 15th birthday with anyone but my besties.”
“When the 15th birthday planning is going down in the group chat.”
"I’m feeling 15.”
"On this day, a queen was born.”
“Cue the confetti, because this queen is 15.”
"Stay in your birthday magic."
"Don't grow up, it's a trap."