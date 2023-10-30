200+ Wedding captions to show love to Instagram

The moment we've been waiting for - pure wedding bliss.

Dancing our way into a lifetime of happiness.

Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after.

Writing the first chapter of our beautiful love story.

Our hearts are singing in perfect harmony.

Love is in the air, and we're dancing on cloud nine.

In your arms is where I belong.

My forever and always.

Here's to a lifetime of love and laughter.

The beginning of our happily ever after.

Together is a beautiful place to be.

I do, forever and always.

Celebrating our love in every post.

Loving, laughing, and living life to the fullest.

Starting a new chapter, one photo at a time.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but our love needs just one: forever.

Sharing our love story with the world.

And so the adventure begins... with laughter!

We said "I do," but we also said "I will make you laugh."

Love is grand; divorce is at least a grand and a half!

Just married, and it's even better than we imagined.

Two less fish in the sea!

Love is sweet, just like the cake.

We did it, and we're hilarious.

The best is yet to come.

Falling in love all over again.

Today a bride, tomorrow a wife, always your best friend.

Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.

You, me, and forever, hand in hand.

A love so sweet, it feels like a fairytale.

The atmosphere is electric with wedding joy.

Joyful moments and wedding vibes all around.

Love is the vibe we're grooving to.

The beginning of our adventure.

Celebrating the magic of love and unity.

Our hearts are singing in harmony.

Capturing the essence of this beautiful day.

Love is in the details.

A love story as vibrant as an Indian wedding.

An Indian wedding - a blend of love and culture.

In the heart of tradition, love blooms.

Celebrating the richness of love and heritage.

In the embrace of traditions, our love shines brightest.

When love wears the colors of tradition.

From Sangeet to Saat Phere, a journey to cherish forever.

An Indian wedding: Where love dances with tradition.

Our love story, written in the hues of tradition.

A union that's steeped in tradition and bound by love.

The sweetest chapter of our Indian love story.

From Mehendi to Mandap, it's a journey of love.

The grandeur of Indian weddings, where dreams come to life.

Our love story, written in the script of tradition.

A celebration of love, tradition, and the journey ahead.

From the Baraat to the Bidai, every moment is precious.

An Indian love story that's as old as time.

When two souls become one in a tapestry of love and culture.

A union of two families, two hearts, and countless traditions.

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." — Mignon McLaughlin

"Marriage is a mosaic you build with your spouse. Millions of tiny moments that create your love story." — Jennifer Smith

"Two souls with but a single thought, two hearts that beat as one." — John Keats

"Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day." — Unknown

"To find someone who will love you for no reason, and to shower that person with reasons, that is the ultimate happiness." — Robert Brault

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

"Love is when you have a bad day, but then you see the one you love, and everything seems to be okay." — Unknown

"A successful marriage isn't the union of two perfect people. It's that of two imperfect people who have learned the value of forgiveness and grace." — Darlene Schacht

"Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness." — Oliver Wendell Holmes

"A wedding is a day, but a marriage is a lifetime." — Unknown

"Marriage: Love is the reason. Lifelong friendship is the gift. Kindness is the cause. Til' death do us part is the length." — Fawn Weaver

"Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together through the years." — Simone Signoret

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

"Love one another and you will be happy. It's as simple and as difficult as that." — Michael Leunig

"Happiness is anyone and anything at all that's loved by you." — You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle

"Marriage is not a noun; it's a verb. It isn't something you get. It's something you do. It's the way you love your partner every day." — Barbara De Angelis

"A wedding is an event, but marriage is a life." — Myles Munroe

"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

"Love is a game that two can play and both win." — Eva Gabor

"A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short." — André Maurois

"The beauty of marriage is not always seen from the very beginning, but rather as love grows and develops over time." — Fawn Weaver

"A successful marriage is an edifice that must be rebuilt every day." — André Maurois

"The groom always smiles proudly because he's convinced he's accomplished something quite wonderful. The bride smiles because she's been able to convince him of it." — Judith McNaught

"True love is not about perfection; it is hidden in flaws." — Debasish Mridha

"Love is a partnership of two unique people who bring out the very best in each other, and who know that even though they are wonderful as individuals, they are even better together." — Barbara Cage

"Two imperfect people refusing to give up on each other is a marriage that's worth fighting for." — Unknown

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

"Marriage is not just spiritual communion, and passionate embraces; marriage is also three meals a day, sharing the workload, and remembering to carry out the trash." — Dr. Joyce Brothers

"A wedding is a start of togetherness... of walks in the rain, basking in the sunshine, shared meals, caring for one another, and sensing the love that a marriage carries." — Unknown

"A good marriage is that in which each appoints the other guardian of his solitude." — Rainer Maria Rilke

"Love is the greatest gift when given. It is the highest honor when received." — Fawn Weaver

"Marriage is a journey that starts with a forever promise." — Unknown

"A great marriage isn't something that just happens; it's something that must be created." — Fawn Weaver

"The love you give and receive is a reality that will lead you closer to your spouse." — Unknown

"The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret." — Henny Youngman

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." — David Viscott

"Marriage is getting to have a sleepover with your best friend, every single night of the week." — Christie Cook

"A successful marriage is an act of will." — Barbara De Angelis

"Love is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction." — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

"A great marriage is not when the 'perfect couple' comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences." — Dave Meurer

"The highest happiness on earth is the happiness of marriage." — William Lyon Phelps

"Love is not something you feel. It's something you do." — David Wilkerson

"Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones