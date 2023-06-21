'34 People in Garden riddle'- Solution

The answer is dependent on how the riddle solver interprets a backyard or garden. The riddle purposefully leaves it unclear whether the garden and the backyard are the same location or two distinct areas. As a result, the solution to the '34 People in Garden riddle' is dependent on the solver's point of view.

If one assumes that the backyard and garden are distinct places, then there would be a single person remaining in the garden. This is because the murderous act took place in the backyard, not in the garden itself. If, on the other hand, the solver considers the backyard and the garden to be the same location, the answer is zero people left. In this case, the killer would be counted among the 34 people.

The answer to the '34 People in Garden riddle' is ultimately determined by the solver's interpretation of whether the backyard and garden are the same or separate entities. By pondering the subtle nuances of the riddle, individuals can arrive at either one person or no one left in the garden.