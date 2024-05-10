40 Instagram Captions for Dogs That Are Paw-some

They are your most devoted and caring friend. There's never a friendship like the one you have with your dog. You must share them as frequently as you can to let your followers know who the real VIP (Very Important Puppy) is. Every cute photo of your dog accurately captures their essence. You'll need a description that is pawfectly appropriate for every photo or video, whether it's a cute selfie of the two of you or a funny clip of your dog chasing its tail. We've compiled our top adorable and humorous caption ideas along with some dog-related quotations for you to post on social media.

Cute Dog Captions

1. We were made fur each other.

2. Puppy love.

3. You can't buy happiness, but you can adopt it.

4. This friendship is fur real.

5. Love is a four-legged word.

6. I woof you.

7. Little dog, big heart.

8. Paws-itively perfect in every way.

9. Thanks fur the memories.

10. Dog people are my kinda people.

11. Can you spot my favorite dalmatian?

12. I'm a VIP: a Very Important Puppy.

13. Introducing my sidekick.

14. Life is ruff when you're this cute.

15. Eat, sleep, cuddle, repeat.

16. Warning: Cuteness overload.

17. I labradore you.

18. Love is a wet nose and wagging tail.

19. I woof spending time with you.

20. A house isn't a home without a dog.

Funny Dog Captions

1. What's up, dog?

2. Be the person your dog thinks you are.

3. Big dog mom energy.

4. Live, laugh, bark.

5. Howl you doing?

6. Dog hair is my go-to accessory.

7. Dogs make everything better, even Monday mornings.

8. My dachshund is a hot dog.

9. It's my paw-ty, I can bark if I want to!

10. I live for the ap-paws.

11. Crazy dog lady.

12. Bad to the bone.

13. I'm mutts about my dog.

14. Who you callin' "bad dog?"

15. Rumor on the street is that I'm a very good boy/girl.

16. Howl always love you.

17. First he stole my heart, then he stole my bed.

18. Let's give this pup a round of a-paws.

19. Dogs are my favorite kind of people.

20. Dog hair is just part of the furniture at my house.

21. Just can't escape the pup-arazzi.

22. I'm not fat, I'm a little husky.

23. My therapist has four legs and a tail.