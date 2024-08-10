Aman Sehrawat: Net Worth, Height, Family, Education and More

Aman Sehrawat, born on July 16, 2003, in the small village of Birohar in Haryana's Jhajjar district, has made remarkable strides in wrestling despite facing numerous challenges.

His early interest in mud wrestling was cultivated in a village grappling with power outages and limited access to clean water. Inspired by Sushil Kumar's 2012 Olympic success, Aman began training at Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi at age 10.

After the tragic loss of both parents when he was 11, he was raised by his uncle, who, along with his grandfather's encouragement, motivated him to pursue wrestling and fulfill his father's aspirations. Aman has since achieved significant milestones, including becoming the first Indian to win gold at the Under-23 Asian Championship in 2022, and securing gold at both the 2023 Asian World Championship and the 2024 Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament. His ascent from a small village to the global wrestling stage showcases his unwavering dedication and perseverance