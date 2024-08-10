Aman Sehrawat: Net Worth, Height, Family, Education and More

Aman Sehrawat, born on July 16, 2003, in the small village of Birohar in Haryana's Jhajjar district, has made remarkable strides in wrestling despite facing numerous challenges.
His early interest in mud wrestling was cultivated in a village grappling with power outages and limited access to clean water. Inspired by Sushil Kumar's 2012 Olympic success, Aman began training at Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi at age 10.
After the tragic loss of both parents when he was 11, he was raised by his uncle, who, along with his grandfather's encouragement, motivated him to pursue wrestling and fulfill his father's aspirations. Aman has since achieved significant milestones, including becoming the first Indian to win gold at the Under-23 Asian Championship in 2022, and securing gold at both the 2023 Asian World Championship and the 2024 Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament. His ascent from a small village to the global wrestling stage showcases his unwavering dedication and perseverance
Aman Sehrawat grew up in a modest family in Haryana, India, and faced significant hardships from a young age.
He experienced the loss of his mother to depression at the age of 10, followed by his father’s death a year later.
Despite these personal challenges, Aman found solace in wrestling and excelled in the sport.
He balanced his education at a local school with his dedication to wrestling.
After losing his parents, Aman and his younger sister Puja were cared for by their elder uncle and maternal aunt.
His grandfather, Mangeram Sehrawat, was instrumental in supporting his wrestling ambitions, helping him stay focused and cope with his loss.
Aman remains committed to his wrestling career, dedicating himself to intensive training and competition.
He keeps his personal life private, prioritizing his athletic career and his role in representing India.
Early Inspiration: Began wrestling at a local training center, inspired by Indian wrestling legend Sushil Kumar.
National Championship: Won his first National Championship title in 2021.
Historic Achievement: Became the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Under-23 World Championships in 2022, following a gold at the Under-23 Asian Championships.
Secured a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana.
Earned a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games.
Won gold in the men’s 57 kg category at the 2024 Zagreb Open wrestling tournament, defeating all opponents with technical superiority.
Olympic Qualification: Secured a quota place for India at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics by performing well at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in Istanbul.
Chosen over Ravi Kumar Dahiya to represent India.
Won a bronze medal in the men’s 57 kg event, becoming the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal at 21 years and 24 days old.
Estimated Net Worth: Approximately ₹1 crore as of 2024.
Career Impact: Reflects achievements in wrestling, including national and international titles.
Income Sources: Includes earnings from competitions, endorsements, and sponsorships.
Future Growth: Expected to increase with continued success and prominence in the sport.
1. Where is Aman Sehrawat from?
Aman Sehrawat hails from the village of Birohar in Haryana, India. He was born into a Hindu Jat family and initially participated in mud wrestling. Inspired by Sushil Kumar’s silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, he began training at the Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi at the age of 10.
2. What sport is Aman Sehrawat related to?
Aman Sehrawat is a professional wrestler. He competed in the men's 57kg category and made headlines during his debut Olympic campaign at the Paris Games.
3. What is Pawan Sehrawat's income?
Pawan Sehrawat, known as the Hi-Flyer in the Pro Kabaddi League, is one of the highest-paid players in the league. As of 2023, he was associated with the Telugu Titans. His estimated net worth ranges from ₹10 to ₹15 crore.