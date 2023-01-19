Amavasya 2023: Significance and Dates to Mark Your Calendar

In the Hindu religion, the new moon night is known as Amavasya, which is the evening of the first day of the first lunar quarter. Amavasya is also known as "no moon night" due to the moon's invisibility during the event. The first Amavasya of 2023 is on Saturday, January 21, 2023. It will start at 6:18 a.m. on January 21 and end at 2:23 a.m. on January 22. The upcoming Amavasya is the Mauni Amavasya and the first one of the year.
The term ‘Amavasya’ is commonly used in all regional languages in India. It holds great spiritual significance in Hinduism. On this day, many Hindus perform "arpanam," or a ritual offering to their forefathers who have passed on.
Shukla paksha, or the bright half of the month, is the name given to the two weeks that begin on Amavasya. The Mahalaya Amavasya in the Hindu month of Ashwayuja (September–October) and the Mauni Amavasya in the Hindu month of Magh (January–February) are both considered to be very fortunate times. Amavasya in the Tamil calendar month of Aadi also holds significant religious and cultural significance. Similarly, the Amavasya of the Karkidakam month is a significant day in Kerala.