Amavasya 2023: Significance and Dates to Mark Your Calendar

Significance of Amavasya

The term ‘Amavasya’ is commonly used in all regional languages in India. It holds great spiritual significance in Hinduism. On this day, many Hindus perform "arpanam," or a ritual offering to their forefathers who have passed on.

Shukla paksha, or the bright half of the month, is the name given to the two weeks that begin on Amavasya. The Mahalaya Amavasya in the Hindu month of Ashwayuja (September–October) and the Mauni Amavasya in the Hindu month of Magh (January–February) are both considered to be very fortunate times. Amavasya in the Tamil calendar month of Aadi also holds significant religious and cultural significance. Similarly, the Amavasya of the Karkidakam month is a significant day in Kerala.