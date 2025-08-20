Amavasya in August 2025: Pithori Amavasya and Shani Amavasya Dates, Rituals and Remedies

In Hinduism, Amavasya (new moon day) holds deep spiritual and religious importance. It is considered a powerful time for honoring ancestors, performing Shraddh rituals, charity, and seeking blessings for peace and prosperity. In August 2025, two significant Amavasyas will be observed – Pithori Amavasya on 22nd August and Shani Amavasya on 23rd August. Both days carry unique rituals, remedies, and restrictions that devotees follow with faith and devotion.
Pithori Amavasya 2025
Date and Tithi
Date: Friday,22nd August 2025
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 11:55 AM, 22nd August
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 11:35 AM, 23rd August
Pradosh Muhurat (Best Time for Worship): 7:01 PM to 9:17 PM, 22nd August
Also known as Kushotpatini Amavasya in some regions, Pithori Amavasya falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.
Significance
Pithori Amavasya is especially observed for the peace of departed souls (Pitru Shanti). Performing Shraddh, Tarpan, and charity on this day is believed to remove Pitra Dosh (ancestral karmic imbalance) and bring happiness, harmony, and prosperity to the family.
Rituals and Remedies
On Pithori Amavasya, devotees should:
Wake up early, take a holy bath in the Ganga or other sacred rivers.
Wear clean white clothes and perform Tarpan (water offerings) for ancestors.
Cook simple meals such as rice, lentils, and vegetables, and donate them to the poor in the name of your ancestors.
Offer charity, including food, clothes, and money to the needy.
These acts are believed to provide peace to the departed souls and bring blessings of prosperity and good fortune to the household.
Shani Amavasya 2025
Date and Tithi
Date: Saturday, 23rd August 2025
Since Amavasya coincides with Saturday, it becomes Shani Amavasya, a highly auspicious and powerful occasion.
Significance
Shani Amavasya is devoted to Lord Shani (Saturn deity), who governs karma, justice, and discipline. Worshipping Lord Shani on this day helps devotees overcome Shani Dosh, Sade Sati, and other malefic effects of Saturn. It is also an auspicious day to perform rituals for ancestors, as Amavasya itself is dedicated to Pitru worship.
What to Do on Shani Amavasya
Performpuja of Shani Dev with oil, sesame seeds, and black clothes.
Donate sesame seeds, mustard oil, black cloth, and iron items to the poor.
Offer prayers to ancestors along with Shraddh and Tarpan rituals.
What NOT to Do on Shani Amavasya
According to scriptures, some actions should be strictly avoided on this day:
Do not buyoil and sesame seeds; instead, donate them.
Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol, as it may anger Shani Dev.
Do not purchase salt, as it is believed to cause financial instability.
Avoid cutting hair or nails, since it is considered inauspicious.
Do not argue or insult elders, as it can invite Shani’s displeasure.
August 2025 brings two highly significant Amavasyas – Pithori Amavasya (22nd August) and Shani Amavasya (23rd August). While Pithori Amavasya focuses on ancestral worship, tarpan, and charity for peace and prosperity, Shani Amavasya emphasizes pleasing Lord Shani, removing karmic obstacles, and avoiding inauspicious acts. Observing the prescribed rituals with devotion and following the dos and don’ts of these days is believed to bring spiritual growth, relief from doshas, and blessings of happiness and harmony.