Paryushan 2025: Date, Significance, Rituals, Food, and More

Paryushan, also known as Mahaparva Paryushan, is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Jainism. Observed by both the Shwetambara and Digambara sects, it is a period of intense spiritual practice, fasting, meditation, and forgiveness. Considered the Mahaparva (great festival) of Jainism, Paryushan is a time for self-purification, introspection, and abandonment of worldly attachments.
In 2025, the festival will be celebrated in August–September, with the two sects observing it on slightly different dates.
Paryushan 2025 Dates
Shwetambara Jains: From Thursday, 21st August 2025 to Thursday, 28th August 2025 (8 days). The last day, known as Samvatsari, is dedicated to universal forgiveness.
Digambara Jains (Das Lakshan Parv): From Thursday, 28th August 2025 to Saturday, 6th September 2025 (10 days), with each day devoted to one of the ten dharmas.
The dates are based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar, falling during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August–September).
Significance of Paryushan
The essence of Paryushan lies in spiritual awakening and purification. It encourages Jains to:
Practice forgiveness (Kshamapana) and let go of past resentments.
Abandon anger, greed, pride, and deceit.
Strengthen commitment to the five main vows of Jainism:
Ahimsa (non-violence)
Satya (truth)
Asteya (non-stealing)
Brahmacharya (chastity)
Aparigraha (non-possession)
It is not just a religious observance but also a spiritual retreat for introspection, self-discipline, and inner peace.
Historical Background
The origins of Paryushan go back around 2,500 years. It is believed that Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara, observed Paryushan during Shukla Panchami of the Bhadra month.
The practice arose because Jain monks, during the monsoon season, stayed in one place to avoid harming countless tiny living beings present in the rains. This gave laypeople the chance to spend time with monks, listen to scriptures, and engage in Chaturmasa (four months of spiritual practice).
Rituals and Observances
1. Fasting
Some devotees fast for a single day, while others extend it to the entire eight or ten days.
Shwetambara Jains often consume only boiled water, and that too only between sunrise and sunset.
Digambara Jains may eat once a day, with strict rules of simplicity.
2. Pratikraman (Introspection & Repentance)
Devotees reflect on their past actions, seeking forgiveness from others and the divine for any harm caused knowingly or unknowingly.
3. Sacred Text Readings
Shwetambaras recite the Kalpa Sutra and texts like Sthanakayvasis, which describe the lives of the Tirthankaras.
Digambaras read the Tattvartha Sutra, focusing on ten virtues (Das Lakshan Dharma):
Supreme Forbearance (Uttam Kshama)
Modesty (Uttam Mardava)
Straightforwardness (Uttam Aarjava)
Truth (Uttam Satya)
Purity (Uttam Soch)
Restraint (Uttam Sanyam)
Austerity (Uttam Tap)
Renunciation (Uttam Tyaga)
Non-Attachment (Uttam Aakinchanya)
Celibacy (Uttam Brahmacharya)
4. Ceremonial Processions
Jain scriptures and idols of Tirthankaras are carried in devotional processions, with roads cleaned and sprinkled with water as a gesture of respect.
5. Forgiveness (Kshamapana)
On the concluding day, Jains greet each other with “Micchami Dukkadam” (May my misdeeds be forgiven) or “Uttam Kshama”, seeking and granting forgiveness.
6. Other Practices
Sadharmik Vatsalya: Helping fellow Jains and extending compassion to all beings.
Aatma Tapa: Three-day fasting dedicated to right faith, knowledge, and conduct.
Amari Pravartan: Promotion of non-violence in thought, word, and action.
Chaitya Paripati: Visiting Jain temples for pilgrimage and meditation.
Food and Recipes During Paryushan
Food plays a symbolic role during Paryushan. Since Jains avoid harming even the tiniest life forms, strict dietary rules are followed:
No root vegetables like potatoes, onions, garlic, and carrots.
Preference for sattvic, light, and easily digestible food.
Popular Paryushan Recipes
Sabudana Khichdi (tapioca pearls with peanuts and mild spices)
Kuttu (Buckwheat) Pancakes
Dal Dhokli (wheat dumplings simmered in lentils)
Shahi Tukda (Jain-style) – without root vegetables or non-permitted ingredients
For many devotees, however, fasting itself is the main form of observance, with boiled water as the only intake.
Mahavir Jayanti During Paryushan 2025
The conclusion of Paryushan is marked by Mahavir Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the last Tirthankara. It is one of the holiest days for Jains, highlighting their teachings of non-violence, compassion, truth, and renunciation.
Modern-Day Relevance
In today’s fast-paced world, filled with competition and material pursuits, Paryushan serves as a spiritual pause button. It offers:
Detox for body and mind through fasting and meditation.
Peace and harmony by practicing forgiveness.
A chance to reconnect with inner values like humility, love, and contentment.
By following the principles of Paryushan, devotees not only enrich their spiritual journey but also promote harmony in society.
Paryushan Mahaparva is not just a festival; it is a journey of self-purification. With its deep emphasis on forgiveness, non-violence, and introspection, it continues to guide millions of Jains worldwide toward spiritual growth.
As devotees greet one another with “Micchami Dukkadam”, they remind the world of the timeless value of forgiveness—a principle that holds as much significance today as it did 2,500 years ago.
