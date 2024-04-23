Bihar Caste Certificate: everything you need to know

A caste certificate is a legal document that indicates an individual's caste or community identity. Possessing a caste certificate can entitle individuals to various benefits provided by the Government of India. In Bihar, the process of applying for a caste certificate is straightforward and can be completed online.

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Caste Certificate

- The applicant must be at least three years of age.

- Residency in Bihar is mandatory.

- Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the caste certificate.

- Reserved category members are entitled to apply for the caste certificate.

Process to Apply for the Caste Certificate in Bihar

1. Visit https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/.

2. Select the location from where the application can be acquired.

3. Enter your name in Hindi.

4. Choose ‘Caste Certificate’.

5. Enter your mobile number.

6. Proceed to the next step.

7. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

8. Fill out the application form with the required details.

9. Click on ‘Submit’.

10. Note down the acknowledgement number provided.

Downloading the Caste Certificate in Bihar

1. Visit the RTPS Service Portal.

2. Select "Download Certificate" on the Homepage.

3. Provide the Application Reference Number and Applicant Name.

4. Click on "Download Certificate" to obtain the Caste Certificate.

5. Access the certificate through SMS, Email, DigiLocker, ServicePlus Inbox, or RTPS Counter.

Checking Caste Certificate Application Status in Bihar

1. Visit the official website of Bihar govt.

2. Enter the acknowledgment number.

3. View the status of the application.

4. Alternatively, send an SMS to 56677 from the registered mobile number.

Important Points to Remember

- Provide valid identity proof.

- The caste certificate is solely for the applicant's use.

Documents Required for Bihar Caste Certificate

- Passport-sized photographs

- Aadhaar Card

- Proof of identity

- Self-declaration

- Ration Card