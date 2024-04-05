April 2024 Bank Holiday: Banks Closed for 14 Days Across States - Check the List

Commencing with the start of the financial year 2024-25 on April 1st, banks across India gear up for a sequence of closures. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled its annual holiday roster, signaling approximately 14 days of shutdowns for both public and private banks throughout April 2024.
These closures encompass weekends, including the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Customers are urged to take note of this holiday timetable to effectively plan their banking transactions and be informed of non-operational days. However, online banking services will remain operational, and ATM facilities will be available throughout these holidays.
As banks nationwide observe various festivals, the specific holidays may vary by state or region.
How many days bank closed in April 2024?
Why banks are closed on 1 April?
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) holiday calendar, private as well as public sector banks will remain closed today, April 1, to enable banks to close their yearly accounts. One must note that the bank will remain shut for a total of 14 days in April across various regions of India.