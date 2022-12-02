Asom Divas 2022: Know the Origin, History & Significance of Sukapha Divas

Asom Divas Origin and History

The origin of Assam's Asom Divas celebrations may be traced back through time. A prince from the Tai State of Mong Mao named Chaolung Sukhapha started the Ahom Dynasty in the city of Ruili in what is now the Chinese province of Yunnan.

Legend claims that Prince Sukhapha's cousin was causing a lot of trouble because he refused to allow Sukhapha to inherit the kingdom. The prince fled to the Patkai Mountains in Assam to avoid the fallout from the family feud.

They established a brand new state by removing the political orders of the Bhuyans. The use of involuntary labor was essential to the Ahom state's economy. The “Paik” label was given to those who were pressured into working for the government. The Ahom lived in clans known as khels. Even though they believed in their own tribal gods and traditions, they were open to Hinduism and the Assamese language. The majority of Sukapha’s people were male, and they intermarried with women from other Assamese communities. Assimilation rates grew due to intermarriage as well.

The Ahom people had a highly developed society. Land grants were awarded to poets and intellectuals, and the performing arts were supported. Notable works originally written in Sanskrit have been translated into the language of the region. Buranjis, which are historical texts, were also written, first in the Ahom language and then in Assamese.

The Ahom community mostly settled in the northern districts of Assam such as Sibsagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Dhemaji. Additionally, they also reside in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Karbi Anglong, and Lohit districts.