August Super Blue Moon 2023: This won’t come until 2037

August Super Blue Moon 2023: The August Super Blue Moon of 2023 is poised to grace the night sky with its grandeur on the 30th of August. This remarkable celestial event, marked by the moon's closest approach to Earth, is a sight to behold. As we delve into the details of this rare occurrence, we'll explore the concepts of Supermoons, Blue Moons, and the intriguing interplay of light that makes the moon appear differently. Prepare to be captivated by the cosmic beauty of the August Super Blue Moon, an event that won't repeat until 2037.
The moon's elliptical orbit around Earth brings it to varying distances from our planet. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth, this event is known as 'Perigee'. The captivating phenomenon of a full moon occurring during or near Perigee is referred to as a Supermoon. On August 30, 2023, the moon will grace the night sky as a Supermoon, appearing about 14 percent larger than when it's farthest from Earth.
The term 'Blue Moon' might evoke images of a lunar hue, but its meaning lies in a different celestial occurrence. A Blue Moon is not defined by color, but rather by frequency. When two full moons grace the same calendar month, the second occurrence is termed a Blue Moon. This rarity typically happens every two to three years. The Blue Moon that will illuminate the sky on August 31, 2023, falls under the category of a monthly Blue Moon.
Contrary to its name, the Super Blue Moon isn't blue in color. The illusion of a blue moon arises from the scattering of red wavelengths of light by minuscule particles of dust and smoke present in Earth's atmosphere. Although the moon's color won't change, the unique circumstances during a Super Blue Moon can occasionally create this striking visual effect.
The Magnitude of Brilliance: The Super Blue Moon's allure isn't only in its size but also in its brightness. While the moon's size difference between its closest and farthest points from Earth might not be stark, its proximity during a Supermoon makes it appear about 14 percent larger and noticeably brighter. The enhanced luminosity is akin to the difference between the size of a quarter and a nickel.