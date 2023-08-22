August Super Blue Moon 2023: This won’t come until 2037

Understanding Supermoons: What is a Supermoon?

The moon's elliptical orbit around Earth brings it to varying distances from our planet. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth, this event is known as 'Perigee'. The captivating phenomenon of a full moon occurring during or near Perigee is referred to as a Supermoon. On August 30, 2023, the moon will grace the night sky as a Supermoon, appearing about 14 percent larger than when it's farthest from Earth.

The term 'Blue Moon' might evoke images of a lunar hue, but its meaning lies in a different celestial occurrence. A Blue Moon is not defined by color, but rather by frequency. When two full moons grace the same calendar month, the second occurrence is termed a Blue Moon. This rarity typically happens every two to three years. The Blue Moon that will illuminate the sky on August 31, 2023, falls under the category of a monthly Blue Moon.