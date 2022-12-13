Ayurveda Inspired Tea Brand ‘Nayditi’ Launched in Guwahati

Guwahati based entrepreneur Aditi Gautam along with her mother-in-law Nayani Sharma launched an Ayurveda-inspired brand providing organic tea and superfood blends to help live a better life and elevate people's lifestyles.

The brand labelled as Nayditi, is a wellness company that provides Ayurveda inspired blends of herbs and flowers that helps prevent various health issues. The tea is natural with no synthetic or preservative elements.

The concept of wellness and health teas was conceptualized by Aditi Gautam after the Covid-19 pandemic and a realization of how it is important to have good health to sustain life.

Nayditi’s products include relaxing teas with chamomile flower, healthy digestion tea, hibiscus tea for better skin, hair and blood sugar control, detox tea to remove toxins from body, spearmint tea for healthy periods and hormones in women.

There are many more variants that will be launched in the future.

The products are currently launched in online shopping outlet Amazon and other retail outlets in Guwahati with further plans for expansion into other cities by next year.