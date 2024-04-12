Baisakhi 2024: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations of the Popular Harvest Festival

Baisakhi, the renowned harvest festival of India, is on the horizon, with festivities in full swing. Occurring in the first month of Vaisakh, Baisakhi is annually celebrated with immense enthusiasm. It marks the commencement of the harvesting of rabi crops, where farmers express gratitude to the divine for abundant yields. Baisakhi is widely celebrated across Northern India, particularly as a jubilant occasion of the spring harvest. Additionally, it holds significance as the Sikh New Year, characterized by exuberant festivities and widespread joy.

Baisakhi 2024 Date

Baisakhi is an ancient festival predominantly celebrated by Punjabis across India.

It commemorates the Sikh New Year, based on the Hindu solar calendar.

The festival holds immense religious significance as it marks the formation of Khalsa (the pure one) in the Sikh community.

According to the English calendar, Baisakhi typically falls on April 13 every year and April 14 once every 36 years.

This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13, coinciding with the Sikh New Year festivities.

Baisakhi 2024 Significance

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and final Guru of Sikhs, established the Khalsa in 1699, bridging the gap between higher and lower caste communities and proclaiming equality among all human beings.

Baisakhi is celebrated not only as a religious event but also as a harvest festival in Punjab and other regions of North India.

It symbolizes the triumph of truth over evil, emphasizes the importance of selfless service, and highlights the courage to uphold individual beliefs.

During this auspicious occasion, people gather to pray and commemorate the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh, which are embodied in the Khalsa Panth.

Baisakhi 2024 Celebrations