Bank Holidays in August 2025: Full State-Wise List and Key Dates You Should Know

August 2025 brings with it a mix of national and regional bank holidays across India. From pan-India observances like Independence Day to region-specific festivals like Tendong Lho Rum Faat and Ganesh Chaturthi, banks will be closed on multiple days throughout the month. To avoid any disruptions in your financial activities, it is important to stay informed about when banks will be shut in your area. Here's a detailed look at the state-wise bank holiday schedule for August 2025, including second and fourth Saturdays.
Major Nationwide Bank Holiday
August 15 (Friday):
All banks across India will remain closed for Independence Day, a gazetted national holiday.
State-Wise Bank Holiday List – August 2025
Below are key dates and the states where banks will remain closed:
August 8 (Thursday):
Tendong Lho Rum Faat — Banks closed in Sikkim
August 9 (Friday):
Raksha Bandhan / Jhulana Purnima — Banks closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh
August 13 (Wednesday):
Patriot’s Day — Banks closed in Manipur
August 15 (Friday):
Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — National holiday; banks closed in all states
August 16 (Saturday):
Janmashtami / Krishna Jayanthi — Banks closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, Andhra Pradesh
August 19 (Tuesday):
Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur — Banks closed in Manipur
August 25 (Monday):
Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Banks closed in Assam
August 27 (Wednesday):
Ganesh Chaturthi — Banks closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh
August 28 (Thursday):
Nuakhai (Odisha) & Second Day of Ganesh Chaturthi (Goa) — Banks closed in Odisha and Goa
Recurring Weekly Bank Holidays in August 2025
August 10 (Sunday)
August 24 (Sunday)
August 9 (Second Saturday)
August 23 (Fourth Saturday)
All banks across India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday.
Digital Banking Still Operational
While physical branches will be closed, customers can continue to access essential services through digital banking platforms such as:
Internet banking
Mobile banking apps
UPI and IMPS transfers
These platforms ensure seamless transactions even on bank holidays.
With multiple public and regional holidays lined up in August 2025, it is wise to plan your banking activities ahead of time. Be mindful of both national closures like Independence Day and local festivals such as Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi. For a hassle-free banking experience, consider leveraging digital platforms that remain unaffected by branch closures. Always stay updated by checking with your respective bank or the Reserve Bank of India for any last-minute changes to the holiday calendar.
FAQ
Q1. Will all banks in India be closed on August 15, 2025?
Yes, all banks across India will remain closed on August 15, 2025, in observance of Independence Day, which is a national holiday.
Q2. How many Saturdays will banks be closed in August 2025?
Banks will be closed on two Saturdays in August 2025 – the second Saturday (August 10) and the fourth Saturday (August 24), as per RBI guidelines.
Q3. Are online banking and UPI services available during bank holidays?
Yes, digital services like net banking, UPI, IMPS, and mobile banking apps remain functional during bank holidays. Only physical branches are closed.
Q4. Which states have the most bank holidays in August 2025?
States likeGujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Telangana will experience multiple bank holidays due to regional festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi.
Q5. Is August 16, 2025, a national bank holiday?
No, August 16 is not a national holiday, but several states will observe Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi, leading to closures in over 15 states.
