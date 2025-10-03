Bank Holidays in October 2025: RBI Calendar, State-Wise Dates, and Full Schedule

Keeping track of bank holidays is crucial for planning financial transactions, cheque clearances, cash withdrawals, and branch visits. In October 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated 15 bank holidays in addition to the standard Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays include national observances, regional festivals, and state-specific events.
RBI’s Role in Declaring Bank Holidays
The RBI issues a yearly holiday calendar applicable to public, private, rural, cooperative, and local area banks across the country. It accounts for:
National and gazetted holidays (observed across India).
Festival holidays (regional/state-specific).
Mandatory weekly closures (all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays).
While branch operations remain closed on these dates, digital services such as mobile and internet banking, as well as ATMs, continue to function.
Bank Holidays in October 2025
Here is a detailed list of important national and state-wise holidays in October 2025:
October 1 – Maha Navami, Dussehra, Ayudhapooja, Vijayadashami, Durga Puja.
Observed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram.
October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday); also Dussehra in some states.
October 3–4 – Dasain (Durga Puja) in Gangtok.
October 6 – Lakshmi Puja in Agartala.
October 7 – Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Kumar Purnima.
Observed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Shimla.
October 10 – Karva Chauth in Shimla.
October 18 – Kati Bihu in Guwahati.
October 20 – Diwali (Deepavali) across India.
Observed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.
October 21 – Regional holiday in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar.
October 22 – Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Balipadyami, Lakshmi Puja.
Observed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna.
October 23 – Bhai Dooj, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja, Bhratridwitiya, Ningol Chakkouba.
Observed in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla.
October 27–28 – Chhath Puja.
October 27 – Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.
October 28 – Patna, Ranchi.
October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti in Ahmedabad.
What This Means for Customers
Branch closures: Physical branches won’t function on these dates, affecting services like cheque clearances, demand drafts, and cash transactions.
Digital convenience: Online banking, UPI, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain operational.
Deadline adjustments: If any maturity, EMI, or payment deadline falls on a holiday, transactions are typically shifted to the next working day.
With 15 RBI-recognized holidays in October 2025, along with Sundays and alternate Saturdays, banking services will see multiple non-working days. Customers are advised to plan branch visits in advance, especially around major festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, to avoid last-minute disruptions.