Bank Holidays in September 2025: Complete State-Wise List

Planning your banking activities in September 2025? This article will provide a comprehensive overview of bank holidays across India, including national, regional, and festival-specific closures. It also highlights which states observe holidays on particular dates, helping you plan for any banking needs.

Overview of September 2025 Bank Holidays

In September 2025, banks in India will observe closures for a variety of festivals and regional holidays. Some of the notable occasions include:

Karma Puja

Onam (First Onam, Thiruvonam)

Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi / Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)

Indrajatra

Navratra Sthapna

Durga Puja (Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami)

Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

In addition to these festivals, banks will remain closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and other state-specific holidays.

September 2025 Bank Holidays: Date-Wise List

Date Day Holiday States / Cities Observing 3 Sept 2025 Wednesday Karma Puja Jharkhand (Ranchi) 4 Sept 2025 Thursday First Onam Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi) 5 Sept 2025 Friday Id-E-Milad / Thiruvonam Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Mizoram (Aizawl), Maharashtra (Mumbai, Nagpur), Karnataka (Bengaluru), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Telangana (Hyderabad), Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada), Manipur (Imphal), Jammu, New Delhi, Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Srinagar 6 Sept 2025 Saturday Id-e-Milad / Indrajatra Sikkim (Gangtok), Chhattisgarh (Raipur) 12 Sept 2025 Friday Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi Jammu, Srinagar 22 Sept 2025 Monday Navratra Sthapna Rajasthan (Jaipur) 23 Sept 2025 Saturday Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu, Srinagar 29 Sept 2025 Monday Maha Saptami / Durga Puja Tripura (Agartala), Assam (Guwahati), West Bengal (Kolkata) 30 Sept 2025 Tuesday Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja Tripura (Agartala), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Assam (Guwahati), Manipur (Imphal), Rajasthan (Jaipur), West Bengal (Kolkata), Bihar (Patna), Jharkhand (Ranchi)

State-Wise Bank Holiday Highlights

Jharkhand: Karma Puja (Sept 3), Id-E-Milad (Sept 5), Maha Ashtami (Sept 30)

Kerala: First Onam (Sept 4), Thiruvonam (Sept 5)

Jammu & Srinagar: Id-E-Milad (Sept 5 & 6), Friday after Eid-i-Milad (Sept 12), Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (Sept 23)

Rajasthan: Navratra Sthapna (Sept 22), Maha Ashtami (Sept 30)

Tripura, Assam, West Bengal: Durga Puja (Sept 29-30)

Tip: This list is not exhaustive; banks in other cities and states may have additional local holidays. Always check with your branch before visiting.

Important Notes About Banking Holidays

Weekly Closures: Apart from these festivals, banks in India close on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Digital Banking Services: Online banking, mobile apps, UPI, IMPS, and net banking remain available even on holidays, allowing seamless transactions. Regional Variations: Bank holidays vary significantly across states due to local festivals and observances. RBI Notifications: Some holidays are designated under the Reserve Bank of India’s regulations, such as RTGS holidays and Negotiable Instruments Act holidays.

If you have important banking tasks like fund transfers, cheque deposits, or loan-related work, make sure to plan around these holidays. Digital banking provides convenience, but for physical banking services, knowing the holiday schedule is crucial.

