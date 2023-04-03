100+ Best Friend Instagram Captions

When it comes to sharing pictures with your closest companion on Instagram, crafting the ideal caption can be just as crucial as the image itself. Captions provide an opportunity to express the love, gratitude, and delight you have for your friendship, while also infusing some charm and humor into your post.
There are numerous options available when it comes to selecting the perfect caption, ranging from amusing one-liners to touching quotes. However, the abundance of choices can be overwhelming and time-consuming to sort through.
To help you navigate this sea of options, we have created a comprehensive list of over 50 of the most fantastic Instagram captions for best friends. From ageless phrases to witty quips, this collection caters to all tastes and preferences.
Whether you are commemorating your friend's birthday, recollecting cherished moments, or merely seeking to express your fondness, these captions are guaranteed to elevate your Instagram post to the next level. Moreover, they might even inspire you to capture more photographs with your dearest companion.
Genuine friendship is a rare and invaluable bond that deserves to be celebrated and what better way to do so than through the power of social media? So, let's explore this list of remarkable captions and discover the perfect one for your next Instagram post!
Together is always better.
Best friends make life better.
Friends like you make life worth living.
We go together like coffee and donuts.
Good friends are like stars - you don't always see them, but you know they're always there.
Best friends are the people in your life who make you laugh a little louder, smile a little brighter, and live a little better.
Life is better with best friends.
Best friends forever.
A true friend is the greatest of all blessings.
Friends make the good times better and the hard times easier.
A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.
Best friends are the siblings we choose for ourselves.
There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family.
We are best friends because everyone else pales in comparison.
You and I are more than friends - we're like a really small gang.
A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.
Best friends are the people who make you feel like you've never really been alone.
Friendship is not about whom you have known the longest, it is about who came and never left your side.
Friends don't let friends do silly things alone.
Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best time.
A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you.
Friends don't care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine.
I don't know what's tighter, our jeans or our friendship!
You're my favorite person to text until we both fall asleep.
We'll be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing home.
We go together like drunk and disorderly.
Friends come and go like waves of the ocean, but the true ones stick like an octopus on your face.
A true friend is someone who thinks you're a good egg, even though they know you're slightly cracked.
Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food.
I'd take a bullet for you. Not in the head. But like, in the leg or something.
Friends don't let friends skip leg day.
Friends don't judge each other. They judge other people, together.
You're my lobster.
You are my sunshine on a cloudy day.
Life is better with friends, especially with you.
We weren't sisters by birth, but we knew from the start... fate brought us together to be sisters by heart.
A best friend is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you'll never smile again.
You're the cheese to my macaroni.
You are the peanut butter to my jelly.
You are my person.
Good times and crazy friends make the best memories.
Best friends are like diamonds, precious and rare.
We'll always be best friends because you know too much!
You're my partner in crime and my partner in life.
You're my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye.
Best friends are the family we choose for ourselves.
You are the milk to my cereal.
I don't know what I would do without you by my side.
You are the missing piece to my puzzle.
"A true friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words." - Unknown
"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have." - Irish Proverb
"Best friends are the people in your life who make you laugh a little louder, smile a little brighter, and live a little better." - Unknown
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one." - C.S. Lewis
"True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart." - Unknown
"Friends are the family we choose for ourselves." - Edna Buchanan
"In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips." - Salman Rushdie
"A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad." - Arnold H. Glasgow
"A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same." - Elbert Hubbard
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell
"Friendship is not about whom you have known the longest, it is about who came and never left your side." - Unknown
"Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best time." - Unknown
"Friends don't let friends do silly things alone." - Unknown
"Good friends are like stars - you don't always see them, but you know they're always there." - Unknown
"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." - Bernard Meltzer
"A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are." - Unknown
"Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." - Unknown
"Best friends make the good times better and the hard times easier." - Unknown
"The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it." - Hubert H. Humphrey
"You don't have to be crazy to be my friend, but it certainly helps!" - Unknown
"A true friend is someone who listens to your words, understands your thoughts, and knows the song in your heart." - Unknown
"Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who walked in to your life, said 'I'm here for you,' and proved it." - Unknown
"A best friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard
"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." - Martin Luther King Jr.
"A true friend is someone who is there for you when they'd rather be anywhere else." - Len Wein
"Friendship is a two-way street. Meet each other halfway." - Unknown
"The best mirror is an old friend." - George Herbert
"A good friend knows all your stories. A best friend helped you write them." - Unknown
"Friends are like stars, they come and go, but the ones that stay are the ones that glow." - Unknown
"True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." - Nicole Richie
Be a good listener. Sometimes, all a friend needs is someone to talk to.
Be honest with your friend. Honesty is key to any good relationship.
Make time for your friend. Even if you have a busy schedule, it's important to make time for the people you care about.
Celebrate your friend's successes. A true friend is always happy for their friend's accomplishments.
Support your friend through tough times. Being there for a friend during difficult times shows that you truly care.
Don't judge your friend. Everyone makes mistakes, and it's important to be there for your friend without judgment.
Communicate openly and respectfully. If something is bothering you, it's important to communicate it in a respectful and honest manner.
Be yourself. A true friend will accept you for who you are, flaws and all.
Have fun together. Friendship should be enjoyable, so make sure to have fun and create memories with your friend.
Show gratitude. Let your friend know how much you appreciate them and all that they do for you.