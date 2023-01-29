Best Friend Quotes & Sayings to Show Your BFF and to share on Social Media

A best friend is someone who is always there for you, through the good times and the bad. They are the person you can confide in, share your secrets with, and rely on for support and encouragement. A best friend is someone who truly knows you, and accepts you for who you are, flaws and all.
Having a best friend is incredibly important in a person's life. They provide emotional support, companionship, and a sense of belonging. They can help to reduce stress and anxiety, and can even improve overall mental and physical health. When we have someone who we can trust and rely on, we feel less alone and more secure in the world.
"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." - Bernard Meltzer
"The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it." - Hubert H. Humphrey
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell
"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard
"A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world." - Lois Wyse
A best friend can also be a source of inspiration and motivation. They can help to push us to be the best version of ourselves, and to reach for our goals and dreams. They can also be a source of fun and laughter, helping to brighten our days and make life more enjoyable.
The bond between best friends is often stronger than other relationships, as they have been built on trust, loyalty, and mutual understanding. They are there to celebrate our successes, and to pick us up when we fall. They are the ones who will always have our back, and who will be there for us no matter what.
"A best friend is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you'll never smile again."
"A true friend is someone who listens to your problems, offers advice, and then forgets you ever told them."
"A best friend is someone you can call at any hour to laugh, cry, or just vent."
"A best friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face."
"A best friend is someone who accepts you for who you are, and helps you become who you should be."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to catch you when you fall, and to celebrate your successes."
"A best friend is someone who knows all your secrets, but doesn't need to tell them."
"A best friend is someone who can finish your sentences, and knows what you're thinking before you even say it."
"A best friend is someone who makes life worth living, and makes the hard times bearable."
"A best friend is someone who is always there to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, and a shoulder to cry on."
"A best friend is someone who will always tell you the truth, even when it hurts."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to make you laugh, even when you don't want to."
"A best friend is someone who you can tell anything to, and know it will be kept secret."
"A best friend is someone who will never judge you, and will always be there to support you."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to pick you up when you fall, and to help you find your way."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to help you through the tough times, and to celebrate with you during the good times."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to remind you of your worth and to help you believe in yourself."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to hold your hand, and to walk with you on your journey of life."
"A best friend is someone who will always be there to remind you of the beauty of life, and to help you find the light when things are dark."
"A best friend is someone who is a constant reminder of all the good things in life."
In today's fast-paced and often stressful world, having a best friend is more important than ever. They provide a sense of stability and security, and can help to make life more meaningful and enjoyable. Whether you are going through a tough time or celebrating a happy occasion, a best friend is someone who will be there to share it with you.
In conclusion, having a best friend is incredibly important in a person's life.
"The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." - Elisabeth Foley
"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have, and one of the best things you can be." - Douglas Pagels
"True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." - Nicole Richie
Best friends provide emotional support, companionship, and a sense of belonging that is not always found in other relationships. They can help us to reach our goals and dreams, and to make life more enjoyable. They are the people that we trust and rely on, who will always have our back and will be there for us no matter what. A best friend is a precious gift, and a treasure to be cherished forever.