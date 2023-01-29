Best Friend Quotes & Sayings to Show Your BFF and to share on Social Media

A best friend can also be a source of inspiration and motivation. They can help to push us to be the best version of ourselves, and to reach for our goals and dreams. They can also be a source of fun and laughter, helping to brighten our days and make life more enjoyable.

The bond between best friends is often stronger than other relationships, as they have been built on trust, loyalty, and mutual understanding. They are there to celebrate our successes, and to pick us up when we fall. They are the ones who will always have our back, and who will be there for us no matter what.

"A best friend is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you'll never smile again."

"A true friend is someone who listens to your problems, offers advice, and then forgets you ever told them."

"A best friend is someone you can call at any hour to laugh, cry, or just vent."

"A best friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face."

"A best friend is someone who accepts you for who you are, and helps you become who you should be."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to catch you when you fall, and to celebrate your successes."

"A best friend is someone who knows all your secrets, but doesn't need to tell them."

"A best friend is someone who can finish your sentences, and knows what you're thinking before you even say it."

"A best friend is someone who makes life worth living, and makes the hard times bearable."

"A best friend is someone who is always there to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, and a shoulder to cry on."

"A best friend is someone who will always tell you the truth, even when it hurts."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to make you laugh, even when you don't want to."

"A best friend is someone who you can tell anything to, and know it will be kept secret."

"A best friend is someone who will never judge you, and will always be there to support you."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to pick you up when you fall, and to help you find your way."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to help you through the tough times, and to celebrate with you during the good times."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to remind you of your worth and to help you believe in yourself."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to hold your hand, and to walk with you on your journey of life."

"A best friend is someone who will always be there to remind you of the beauty of life, and to help you find the light when things are dark."