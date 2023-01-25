Lifestyle

300+ Happy Birthday Wishes for Your Best Friend on Their Special Day
A best friend is an important and beloved aspect of life. They are someone with whom you can have a close, meaningful relationship. You can confide in them, talk to them about your feelings, and rely on them for support and motivation. A best friend is someone who supports you through your challenges, accepts you for who you are, and celebrates your accomplishments. With them, you may have a good time and create lifelong memories. They are someone you can be yourself around and trust since they will always be supportive. A best friend may make a huge difference in your life and is definitely a blessing.

Your best friend’s birthday is a great day to show some appreciation and love. So, it would be a great idea to send them an endearing text message which says more than just a “Happy Birthday”. Here are some birthday wishes to send to your Best Friend via WhatsApp, SMS, and more.

Happy Birthday Wishes for Your Best Friend

  • Wishing my bestie, the absolute best on her best day of the year!

  • Cheers to more fun, more memories and cake! Happy birthday.

  • HBD to my favorite secret keeper!

  • Wishing my bestie, the best day ever!

  • I can’t imagine life without my best friend. Happy birthday!

  • Friends make everything better. Happy birthday!

  • I can’t think of a better gift than your friendship. Happy birthday!

  • Cheers to another trip around the sun! Keep shining.

  • Happy birthday to the best confidante!

  • Let the cake games begin! Happy birthday!

  • You’re the brightest star in the galaxy! Happy birthday, bff!

  • Wishing my favorite partner in crime a very happy birthday!

  • Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world!

  • Cheers to your personal new year! Let’s live it up.

  • Today a true queen was born and I’m so happy to be in your court.

  • You’re one of a kind and deserve everything that this special day brings!

  • Wishing you the best birthday yet.

  • Happy birthday to the person who knows all my secrets

  • I hope all your wishes come true today, my friend.

  • You make the world a better and brighter place. Happy birthday, bestie!

  • Happy birthday to my beautiful friend! You're the best!

  • Enjoy your special day to the fullest, bestie!

  • Happy birthday to my gorgeous, smart, and loyal friend. Live your best life!

  • As we celebrate you today, please never change. Happy birthday.

  • We’ve made so many wonderful memories togethers. Cheers to many more. Happy birthday!

  • Wishing you a fantastic birthday and wonderful year ahead. Make every day count!

  • Happy birthday to one of the most special people in my life. Wishing you many more.

  • Today we celebrate you! Happy birthday to a wonderful person.

  • I hope all your wishes come true. Happy birthday, my friend!

  • I’m so grateful for your friendship. Cheers to another year around the sun. Happy Birthday!

  • Happy birthday, best friend! I hope you enjoy your special day to the fullest.

  • Wishing nothing but love and happiness on your special day. Happy birthday!

  • I am so proud to be your friend. May you have a healthy and happy birthday.

  • I hope your day is as special as you are, friend. Happy Birthday!

  • Happy birthday to my BFF! I can’t imagine life without you.

  • Today should be a national holiday because it’s the day my best friend was born!

  • Sending you an abundance of love this birthday, bestie.

  • Live it up, bestie! Happy Birthday!

  • Today’s your special day. Happy Birthday, bestie!

  • It’s a celebration, it’s my bestie’s birthday!

  • Go bestie, it’s your birthday!

  • Get the cake and confetti, it’s time to celebrate my bestie. Happy Birthday!

  • I’m so proud to call you my friend. Happy birthday!

  • May all of your wishes come true today and always. Happy birthday.

  • Happy cake day, bestie.

  • Do you hear that? That’s me screaming happy birthday to my best friend!

  • Wishing you love and happiness on your birthday. I love you!

  • May this day bring you all the joy you deserve. Happy birthday, friend.

  • They say the older you are, the smarter you become. At your age you must be a genius! Happy birthday!

  • As we age looks may fade, but personalities never change. Good thing it’s always been about your personality! Happy birthday.

  • If you’re waiting on your birthday gift, close your eyes and make a wish. Surprise, it’s me! Happy birthday!

  • Stop counting the candles, it will take you until your next birthday to finish! Happy birthday!

  • Happy birthday to the most fabulous woman I know. Oh wait, it’s not my birthday!

  • Happy birthday to an old lady who still knows how to party!

  • You’re still hot after all these years, but not as hot as your cake with all those candles!

  • Your birthday is the perfect time to recognize all your wonderful qualities, including the fact that you’re older than me.

  • Follow These Steps: 1) Eat cake. 2) Eat cake. 3) Eat cake. 4) Repeat until you’ve had a Happy Birthday.

  • I must be insane because I don’t know anyone else crazy enough to endure you! Happy birthday, bestie!

  • Here’s to another year of our silly shenanigans! Happy birthday to my crazy bestie.

  • At this rate, the candles should represent every decade of your life — otherwise, the cake could catch fire if they represented every year. Happy birthday!

  • We may need to call the fire department to help blow out all those candles. Happy birthday!

  • Let’s get to the real reason to celebrate cake! Happy birthday, BFF.

  • We’re both getting old, but who’s counting? Happy birthday!

  • I’m sure you feel pretty lucky to call me a friend. Not everyone is as fortunate as you. Happy birthday!

  • Happy birthday, bestie. I hope you’re not looking for a present because my presence is my precious gift to you.

  • Without you, my therapy bills would be outrageous! Happy birthday, BFF.

  • Don’t focus on getting another year older, just think of it this way: you’re one year closer to getting all those senior citizen perks!

  • Don't worry, they are not gray hairs, they are wisdom highlights. You just happen to be extremely wise!

  • Best friends are awesome, especially yours. Happy birthday, gorgeous!

  • May all your birthday wishes come true — except for the illegal ones.

  • Getting older is inevitable. Growing up is a choice! Happy birthday, to the biggest kid I know.

  • We’ve been friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence! Happy birthday!

  • Don't think of it as aging, think of it as becoming a classic!

  • You're not getting older...just more refined! Happy birthday.

  • Let the awkward looks and awful singing commence! Happy birthday, friend.

  • I guess it’s true that time flies when you’re having fun. Can’t believe we’ve reached this age! Happy birthday.

  • Is this the year that you’ve decided you’re too old for presents? I sure hope so! Happy birthday, babe!

  • Can’t keep calm, it’s my bestie’s birthday!

  • Let’s get this party started now since we both know we can’t stay up past 9pm!

  • Happy birthday to the baddest chick I know! Well, you might be a hot hen now.

  • Count your blessings, not your wrinkles.

  • Happy birthday to a smart, beautiful and charismatic person. Remember, it takes one to know one.

  • Go, bestie! It’s your birthday and we’re gonna party like it’s your birthday!

  • On this day, many, many decades ago a star was born. Happy birthday, friend!

  • You will always be the Thelma to my Louise! Happy birthday.

  • May all your birthday wishes come true, except the illegal ones!

  • They say we get better with age. Is it true? I wouldn’t know because I’m forever 21! Happy birthday!

  • Having me as your best friend is really all the gift you need. Happy birthday!

  • Happy birthday to someone who is an even bigger diva than me!

  • Happy birthday to the person who still isn’t showing their age…or acting it!

  • Even when we’re 100 years old, we’ll still laugh and gossip like we’re teenagers.

  • Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world!

  • Happy birthday to the only person I’d break a nail for!

  • No matter how old we get, just remember you’ll always be older than me! Happy birthday, old lady.

  • You can always lean on me to mourn the loss of your youth. Happy birthday!

  • If wrinkles are indicative of a life well lived, then you’re definitely living it up! Happy birthday!

  • If you’re expecting a present this year, you’re out of luck. I guess you can always put a bow on my head.

  • I hope you aren’t having a birthday cake this year! We don’t have enough fire extinguishers!

  • Life has its ups and downs, but with a friend like you by my side, I can endure it all. Happy birthday to my best friend!

  • A friend who can make you smile on your darkest day is a bright light that can never be diminished. I’m so grateful for you. Happy birthday!

  • Friends may come and go, but real ones never leave. Thank you for your unwavering friendship. Happy birthday!

  • When I think about some of my favorite memories, you’re always a part of them. Cheers to more fun times together. Best wishes on your birthday!

  • Nothing makes me happier than seeing my best friend happy. Happy birthday, bff!

  • If there’s one person I can always count on, you’re the one. Wishing you a happy birthday!

  • Friends are one of life’s greatest treasures. I cherish you today and always! Happy birthday.

  • Nothing can shake our unbreakable bond — and for that, I’m forever grateful. Happy birthday, bestie.

  • We’ve shared so many good times together and I can’t wait to see what’s next! Happy birthday!

  • Happy birthday to the person who can make me laugh when I want to cry. You’re the best friend any girl could have.

  • When we met, I knew that you’d always be a part of my life. I admire your kindness, fun personality and your heart. Happy birthday!

  • A true friend is someone who will go to the ends of the earth to make the other person happy. You’ve done that for me countless times — thank you and happy birthday!

  • A friend doesn’t leave when times get hard. You’ve shown me that you’re here for the long haul and I’m forever grateful. Happy birthday.

  • You have no idea how much your friendship means to me. I may not say it often, but I love you and wish you nothing but happiness today and always. Happy birthday!

  • You shine as bright as the candles on your cake. Keep lighting up every room. Happy birthday!

  • A friend is a friend, but a best friend is even better. Happy birthday to the best friend anyone could ask for!

  • On this day, a very special person came into this world and I’m forever grateful. Happy birthday, BFF.

  • Every year on this day, I am reminded to count my blessings because I get to call you a friend.

  • To me, this day will always hold special meaning since it marks the day that the world was made better by your presence. Happy Birthday!

  • You brighten my life, and I am so grateful to have you by my side. Happy birthday!

  • No one knows me better than you and I hope that today all of your wishes come true. Happy birthday, friend.

  • Today I celebrate you and all the joy you bring into my life. I love and cherish you today and always.

  • I wish everyone could be as lucky as me to find a friend who is as caring, loving and special as you. Happy birthday, BFF.

  • Friends are the family we get to choose and I’m so glad that we chose each other. Happy birthday to my wonderful best friend.

  • We’ve been together through thick and thin and I’m so proud to call you my friend. Wishing you the happiest birthday!

  • Doing life with you by my side is the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Happy birthday, dear friend.

  • Your bright smile and warm laughter make every day better. Today I celebrate you. Happy birthday!

  • Your presence makes everyone around you happy. Today, I want you to know how much you mean to me and everyone who has the pleasure of knowing you. Happy birthday!

  • One day isn’t enough to celebrate someone as special as you — I need an entire month to show you how much you mean to me! Happy birthday, friend.

  • This day will always be special to me because it marks the day the world was made better because you were brought into it.

  • My life was enriched when you entered it. Happy birthday!

  • Your friendship means the world to me. I am honored to be your best friend. Happy birthday.

  • Thank you for being the most wonderful friend on the planet. I hit the jackpot when you come into my life. Happy birthday!

  • You brighten my life in so many incredible ways. Thank you for being my best friend. Happy birthday.

  • No one understands me better than you. Your friendship is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Happy birthday!

  • You’re more than a friend, you’re family. Cheers to making more precious memories together. Happy birthday.

  • Happy birthday to my ride or die. Where would I be without you? Let’s live it up!

  • You deserve all the presents, cake, and love coming your way today. Enjoy every moment! Happy birthday.

  • Today is all about you! So, let’s have a good time and celebrate the glorious day you were born!

  • May your personal new year be filled with nothing but greatness. Happy birthday, bestie.

  • I’m so happy because today marks the day you entered the world. Happy birthday! Thanks for being an amazing friend.

  • No one could ask for a better best friend. I hope your day is as special as you are. Happy birthday!

  • You’re the person I can always call on for anything and for that, I’m forever grateful. Happy birthday, best friend.

  • We’ve been through so much together and I couldn’t imagine life without you. Happy birthday!

  • I never want to know what it’s like to be in this world without my best friend. Cheers to another year around the sun. Happy birthday!

  • I hope this day brings you as much joy as you bring me! Happy birthday, bestie.

  • The day we met I knew you’d always be a part of my life. Thank you for being a wonderful friend. Happy birthday.

  • I admire the woman you’ve become. It’s an honor to be your best friend. Happy birthday.

  • It’s a privilege to navigate life with you by my side. Thanks for always being a shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday!

  • If I could, I’d celebrate your birth every day! Our special bond is rare, and I never take it for granted. I hope you have an extraordinary birthday.

