Top 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India

Shillong is a beautiful hill station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya in India. It is known for its stunning natural beauty, with rolling hills, waterfalls, and pine forests. The weather in Shillong is generally pleasant, with temperatures ranging from around 10 degrees Celsius in the winter to around 25 degrees Celsius in the summer.

There are many things to do and see in Shillong, making it a popular destination for a honeymoon. Some popular activities include exploring the local markets and shopping for handicrafts, visiting the nearby waterfalls and natural parks, and taking a tour of the city to see the many churches and temples. You can also visit the Don Bosco Museum, which has a large collection of cultural artifacts, or go trekking in the nearby hills.

If you're looking for a romantic getaway, Shillong is a great choice. With its beautiful surroundings and many activities to enjoy, it's sure to be a memorable experience for you and your partner.