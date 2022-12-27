Top 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India

Shillong is a beautiful hill station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya in India. It is known for its stunning natural beauty, with rolling hills, waterfalls, and pine forests. The weather in Shillong is generally pleasant, with temperatures ranging from around 10 degrees Celsius in the winter to around 25 degrees Celsius in the summer.
There are many things to do and see in Shillong, making it a popular destination for a honeymoon. Some popular activities include exploring the local markets and shopping for handicrafts, visiting the nearby waterfalls and natural parks, and taking a tour of the city to see the many churches and temples. You can also visit the Don Bosco Museum, which has a large collection of cultural artifacts, or go trekking in the nearby hills.
If you're looking for a romantic getaway, Shillong is a great choice. With its beautiful surroundings and many activities to enjoy, it's sure to be a memorable experience for you and your partner.
Tawang is a beautiful hill station located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh in northeastern India. It is known for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, making it a popular destination for honeymoons.
There are many activities and attractions that couples can enjoy on a honeymoon in Tawang. Some of the top things to do include:
Visit Tawang Monastery: This historic Buddhist monastery is the largest in India and a major attraction in Tawang. It is a beautiful and peaceful place to visit and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Go trekking: Tawang is home to several beautiful treks that offer breathtaking views of the region. Some popular treks include the Tawang-Gorichen Base Camp Trek, the Bum La Pass Trek, and the Sela Pass Trek.
Enjoy the natural beauty: Tawang is surrounded by beautiful mountains, forests, and lakes, making it the perfect place to enjoy nature. Couples can go on scenic drives, take a boat ride on Pankang Teng Tso Lake, or visit the Sela Pass, a high mountain pass in the Himalayas.
Learn about the culture: Tawang is home to several indigenous communities, each with its own unique culture and traditions. Couples can visit local villages and learn about the customs and traditions of the Monpa people, the dominant ethnic group in the region.
Overall, Tawang is a wonderful destination for a honeymoon, offering a mix of natural beauty, cultural experiences, and adventure.
Haflong is a hill station located in the Indian state of Assam. It is a popular destination for honeymoons due to its beautiful natural surroundings and peaceful atmosphere. There are a number of hotels and resorts in Haflong that offer honeymoon packages, which typically include accommodations, meals, and activities such as sightseeing and adventure sports.
Some popular activities in Haflong for honeymooners include boat rides on the lake, trekking through the nearby hills, and visiting the local tribal villages. In addition, there are many opportunities for relaxation, such as spa treatments and massages, as well as romantic dinners at local restaurants.
Overall, Haflong is a great destination for a honeymoon due to its stunning natural beauty and the many activities and amenities available for couples.
Dzukou Valley is a beautiful and picturesque destination located in the state of Nagaland in Northeast India. It is situated at an altitude of around 2438 meters above sea level and is known for its breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, rolling hills, and lush forests. The valley is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, and is a popular destination for hikers, nature enthusiasts, and romantic couples looking to spend their honeymoon in a peaceful and serene setting.
There are several options for accommodations in Dzukou Valley, ranging from simple guesthouses and homestays to more luxurious resorts. Many of these accommodations offer breathtaking views of the valley and the surrounding landscape, making them perfect for a romantic getaway. In addition to enjoying the beautiful surroundings, couples can also participate in activities such as hiking, birdwatching, and picnicking in the valley.
If you are planning to visit Dzukou Valley for your honeymoon, it is important to keep in mind that the valley is located in a remote and isolated area, and there are no major cities or towns in the vicinity. As a result, it is important to plan your trip carefully and ensure that you have all the necessary supplies and provisions with you. It is also advisable to check the weather forecast before embarking on your trip, as the valley can be quite chilly and misty, especially during the winter months.
Ziro Valley is a picturesque valley located in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, in northeastern India. It is home to the Apatani people, who are known for their unique culture and traditions. The valley is situated at an altitude of about 1500 meters above sea level, and is surrounded by pine forests, rice fields, and small villages.
The valley is a popular destination for honeymooners due to its peaceful and serene atmosphere, as well as the opportunity to experience the local culture and way of life. There are several homestays and resorts in the area that offer comfortable accommodation, delicious local cuisine, and a range of activities such as trekking, birdwatching, and cultural tours.
If you are planning a honeymoon in Ziro Valley, it is best to visit between October and April, when the weather is pleasant and cool. During this time, you can also attend the Ziro Festival of Music, which is held annually in the valley and features a lineup of national and international artists.
Tripura is a state in northeastern India, located within the Seven Sister States. It is known for its natural beauty and cultural diversity, and it can be a great destination for a honeymoon. Here are some ideas for things to do and see during a honeymoon in Tripura:
Visit the Neermahal Palace, a beautiful water palace located in the middle of a lake. The palace was built in the 1930s and is a popular tourist attraction in Tripura.
Take a boat ride on the Gomati River, which flows through the state. The river is home to many species of fish and birds, and the boat ride can be a relaxing and enjoyable way to spend time together.
Explore the Ujjayanta Palace, a grand palace located in the capital city of Agartala. The palace was built in the late 19th century and is now a museum that displays the history and culture of Tripura.
Visit the Unakoti Hill, a beautiful hill located in the Kailashahar region of Tripura. The hill is home to many ancient stone carvings and sculptures, and it is a popular place to visit for its natural beauty and cultural significance.
Take a tour of the local villages to learn about the traditions and culture of the indigenous people of Tripura. You can also visit the weekly markets and try some of the local cuisine.
There are many other things to see and do in Tripura, and a honeymoon in this beautiful state can be a memorable and enjoyable experience.
Assam is a state in northeastern India known for its natural beauty, including lush forests, rolling hills, and tea plantations. It is home to a number of popular tourist destinations, including Kaziranga National Park, home to the one-horned rhinoceros, and the city of Guwahati, which is known for its cultural and religious sites.
If you are planning a honeymoon in Assam, there are many things you can do to make it a special and memorable trip. Some suggestions might include:
Visiting Kaziranga National Park and going on a safari to see the wildlife
Exploring the city of Guwahati and visiting its temples, such as the Kamakhya Temple and the Umananda Temple
Going on a boat ride on the Brahmaputra River
Taking a tour of a tea plantation and learning about the process of tea production
Visiting the Sivasagar district, which is home to several historical sites, including the Rang Ghar, a royal sports stadium built in the 18th century
Going on a trek through the hills and forests of the region
There are also many hotels, resorts, and homestays in Assam that offer honeymoon packages, which often include special amenities and activities for couples.