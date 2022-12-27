Here are the top 10 places to visit in Meghalaya this new year
Shillong is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is located in the northeastern part of the country, nestled in the Himalayan foothills. Shillong is known for its natural beauty, with waterfalls, lakes, and lush green hills. It is also home to a number of cultural and historical attractions, including the Shillong Peak, Lady Hydari Park, and the State Museum. The city has a diverse population, with a mix of different ethnicities and cultures. It is a popular tourist destination, known for its music and nightlife.
Laitlum Canyon is a beautiful natural attraction located in the state of Meghalaya, India. It is known for its stunning views, green landscapes, and picturesque valleys. The canyon is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, and is a great place to hike, take photos, and enjoy the fresh air. It is also home to a number of indigenous plant and animal species, making it an important conservation area. Overall, Laitlum Canyon is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the natural beauty of Meghalaya.
Mawlynnong Waterfall is a waterfall located in Mawlynnong, a village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, India. It is a popular tourist attraction and is known for its natural beauty. The waterfall is situated in a dense forest and is surrounded by greenery, making it a peaceful and serene place to visit. The water flows down from a height of around 50 feet, creating a cascading effect as it falls into a pool at the base. Visitors can take a dip in the cool waters of the pool or simply enjoy the scenery and the peaceful ambiance of the place.
Umiam Lake, also known as Barapani Lake, is a man-made lake located in the state of Meghalaya in northeastern India. It was created in the 1960s by damming the Umiam River and serves as a major source of water for the region. The lake is surrounded by hills and forests, and is a popular tourist destination for activities such as boating and picnicking. It is also home to several species of fish and birds.
A double decker living root bridge is a type of bridge found in the Meghalaya region of India that is made from the roots of trees. These bridges are created by training the roots of trees to grow and intertwine over time, eventually forming a sturdy and natural bridge structure that can support the weight of people and vehicles. They are a unique and environmentally sustainable way of building bridges in the region and are an important part of the local culture and tradition.
Nohkalikai Falls is a waterfall located in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, with a height of 1115 feet (340 meters). The name "Nohkalikai" means "jump of the kila," which refers to a legend about a woman who jumped to her death from the falls after her husband tricked her into eating her own daughter. The waterfall is located in the Cherrapunji area, which is known for its high rainfall and beautiful landscapes. Visitors can access the falls via a short hike from the parking area. There is a viewing platform at the base of the falls, from which visitors can get a close-up view of the cascading water.
Elephant Falls is a popular tourist attraction in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. It is named after the elephant-shaped rock formation near the falls. The falls are located in a beautiful, lush green setting and are a popular spot for picnics and hiking. The falls are also known for their natural beauty and serene atmosphere.
One of the most well-known, stunning, and unusual waterfalls in the state of Meghalaya is Krang Suri. One of the top five waterfalls to see in the Meghalaya is also among the most well-liked and interesting destinations to travel in northeast India. One of these well-known waterfalls is the Krang Shuri Waterfalls, which is situated in the West Jaintia Hills district around 30 kilometres from Jowai.
Mawlynnong Village is a small village located in the East Khasi Hills district of the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is known for its cleanliness and eco-friendly initiatives, and has been referred to as "Asia's cleanest village." The village is located about 90 kilometers from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, and is home to around 500 people.
Dawki River is a river in Meghalaya, a state in northeastern India. It is a tributary of the Umngot River and is known for its crystal clear waters. The Dawki Bridge, also known as the Tamabil-Dawki Road, spans the Dawki River and connects India with Bangladesh. The river is a popular tourist destination, and visitors often take boat rides on the river to view the surrounding landscape and wildlife. The river is also an important source of water for the local population and is used for irrigation and other purposes.