Top 10 Places To Visit In Meghalaya This New Year

Nohkalikai Falls is a waterfall located in the Indian state of Meghalaya. It is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, with a height of 1115 feet (340 meters). The name "Nohkalikai" means "jump of the kila," which refers to a legend about a woman who jumped to her death from the falls after her husband tricked her into eating her own daughter. The waterfall is located in the Cherrapunji area, which is known for its high rainfall and beautiful landscapes. Visitors can access the falls via a short hike from the parking area. There is a viewing platform at the base of the falls, from which visitors can get a close-up view of the cascading water.