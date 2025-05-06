Best Mother’s Day Gifts Ideas 2025: Thoughtful Last-Minute Picks That Will Arrive Before Sunday

Mother’s Day 2025 is just around the corner—on Sunday, May 11—and if you’re still searching for that perfect gift, you’re not alone. The good news? There’s still time to surprise her with something meaningful, stylish, and even sentimental that arrives on time.

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, grandma, mother-in-law, or a maternal figure, we’ve compiled a curated list of best-selling, editor-approved, and trending gifts that are sure to bring a smile to her face. From floral keepsakes and functional accessories to pampering beauty products and personalized treasures, here’s your ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide for 2025.

Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas 2025

1. Hummingbird Solar Lantern

For moms who enjoy their outdoor garden or balcony, this solar lantern is a heartwarming pick. It charges by day and glows beautifully by night, adding charm to any outdoor setting.

2. Suncatcher Ornament

A colorful, light-catching gift that adds sparkle to her space. This version comes with options for moms, grandmothers, sisters, and more.

3. Blue Hydrangea Plant (1-800-Flowers)

For flower lovers, this live plant comes wrapped in a rustic burlap pot—both stunning and long-lasting. It’s a refreshing alternative to cut bouquets.

4. Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Pendant Necklace

Jewelry doesn’t have to be pricey to be elegant. Available in vibrant stone colors and both gold and silver chains, this dainty pendant is a lovely daily wear piece.

5. LEGO Heart Ornament

Let the little ones build a heart for mom. This creative, DIY ornament is both fun and touching, a great way to involve kids in the gift.

6. Eyewear & Jewelry Travel Case (Oprah’s Favorite)

Highly rated and stylish, this compact organizer fits sunglasses and jewelry—a must-have for travel-loving moms.

7. Personal Wearable Neck Fan

Perfect for the summer heat, this editor-tested fan keeps her cool on hot days. Practical, stylish, and portable.

8. Family Handprint Kit

A sentimental piece that transforms your family’s handprints into wall-worthy art. It’s customizable and easy to assemble.

9. Green Cotton Silk Blend Sari (Hand-Printed Dabu Motifs)

Traditional yet trendy. Breathable, handcrafted fabric with cultural significance.

10. Black Silk Blend Embroidered Clutch

Elegant and versatile, great for special occasions or festive wear.



Crafted with floral inspiration, these hoops are a delicate, high-end jewelry choice for moms who love understated elegance.

Mother’s Day is more than just a calendar date—it’s a heartfelt celebration of the women who nurture, inspire, and uplift us daily. Whether you’re shopping on a budget or looking to splurge, this diverse list ensures you’ll find something that resonates with your personality and style.

