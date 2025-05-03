Mother’s Day 2025 —When It Is, Why We Celebrate & How

Mother’s Day is a heartwarming occasion dedicated to recognizing the unconditional love, care, and sacrifices of mothers and maternal figures across the globe. While every day is a reminder of a mother’s influence in our lives, this one special day offers an opportunity to celebrate, honor, and express gratitude in meaningful ways.
Mother’s Day 2025 Date
In India, the United States, Canada, and Australia, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
In contrast, other countries observe it on different dates:
-
United Kingdom: Mothering Sunday (3 weeks before Easter)
-
Thailand: August 12 (Queen Sirikit’s Birthday)
-
Costa Rica: August 15
-
Georgia: March 3
-
Samoa: Second Monday in May
What is Mother’s Day?
Mother’s Day is a celebration that honors mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, and all maternal figures for their love and impact on families and society. Children express their appreciation through thoughtful gifts, quality time, flowers, cards, and handwritten notes. The day has grown in emotional and cultural significance over the years, especially in countries like India, where family values are deeply rooted.
History and Origin of Mother’s Day
Ancient Roots
The tradition of honoring mothers can be traced back to ancient Greek civilization, where spring festivals celebrated Rhea, the mother of the gods. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, Mothering Sunday began as a religious tradition involving visits to one’s “mother church.”
Modern Beginnings
-
Julia Ward Howe, in 1870, proposed a “Mother’s Day for Peace” to encourage women to advocate for peace. Though her efforts saw limited success, they laid the foundational ideas for the holiday.
-
Anna Jarvis is credited with formalizing Mother’s Day in the United States. She held a private celebration in 1907 and organized a church service in 1908 that drew hundreds. Her continued efforts led to the official declaration of Mother’s Day as a national holiday in the U.S. in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson.
Why Do We Celebrate Mother’s Day?
The essence of Mother’s Day lies in gratitude and appreciation. It’s a chance to recognize the emotional labor, sacrifices, and support mothers provide throughout our lives. The day also reinforces the special bond between children and their mothers and celebrates motherhood in all its forms.
Mother’s Day 2025: Importance of Mother’s Day in India
In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated with a mix of traditional values and modern trends. From heartfelt messages and gifts to family meals and social media tributes, people express their love in personal and creative ways. It serves as a reminder of the cultural respect for mothers and their vital role in shaping lives and nurturing families.
Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day 2025
Looking for ideas to make this day memorable? Here are some popular and unique ways to celebrate:
Traditional Gestures:
-
Giving flowers, greeting cards, or cakes
-
Sharing meals like brunch, lunch, or dinner
-
Spending quality time or making a phone call
-
Reading or writing Mother’s Day poems
Thoughtful Gift Ideas:
-
Personalized Jewelry – sentimental and timeless
-
Handcrafted Saree – elegant and culturally rich
-
Wellness Hamper – perfect for relaxation and self-care
-
Cooking Classes – fun, interactive, and engaging
-
Handmade Album – nostalgic and creative
-
Potted Plants – symbolic of nurturing care
-
Kitchen Appliances – useful and practical
-
Cultural Experiences – like heritage tours or performances
-
Subscription Boxes – tailored to her interests
-
Family Outing – quality time in a special location
Symbolism of Carnations
Carnations have become a symbolic flower for Mother’s Day, largely due to Anna Jarvis:
-
White Carnations: Honor deceased mothers
-
Red/Pink Carnations: Celebrate living mothers
Today, any flower cherished by the mother is a meaningful and thoughtful choice.
🇺🇸 Is Mother’s Day a Public Holiday in the U.S.?
Mother’s Day is not a federal public holiday in the United States. Schools, government offices, and most businesses operate normally. However, it’s one of the busiest days for restaurants, gift shops, and florists.
Mother’s Day Celebrations Around the World
|Country
|Date or Timing
|United States
|Second Sunday in May
|India
|Second Sunday in May
|Canada
|Second Sunday in May
|Australia
|Second Sunday in May
|United Kingdom
|Mothering Sunday (before Easter)
|Thailand
|August 12
|Costa Rica
|August 15
|Georgia
|March 3
|Samoa
|Second Monday in May
Mother’s Day 2025 is not just about gifts—it's a heartfelt tribute to the unconditional love, support, and strength of mothers everywhere. Whether you’re planning a grand celebration or a quiet moment of appreciation, what matters most is the thought and love behind your gesture. Let this day be a beautiful reminder to cherish, celebrate, and honor the extraordinary women who shape our lives every day.
