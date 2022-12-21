9 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Guwahati to Check Out in 2023

In Guwahati, rooftop eateries are among the most popular spots right now, and it makes sense why. These eateries, which are usually found in prime locations of Guwahati, provide a beautiful view of the city and a refined atmosphere, whether you're dining with friends during the day or going on a date with your significant other in the evening.



In this post, we have included the 9 rooftop restaurants in Guwahati that you must definitely check out: