Bhopal Model Khushboo Verma’s Death: Post-Mortem Confirms Pregnancy, Boyfriend Qasim Under Police Custody

In a shocking development, 27-year-old Bhopal-based model Khushboo Verma—known on Instagram as “Diamond Girl”—was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. The post-mortem report has revealed that she was pregnant and died due to a ruptured fallopian tube, leading to internal bleeding.

The case has sparked widespread debate over the circumstances surrounding her death, with her boyfriend Qasim now under police custody as investigations continue.

Live-In Relationship and Troubled Past

According to police sources, Khushboo had been in a live-in relationship with Qasim, a resident of Ujjain, for nearly 16 months. The two met at a lounge in Bhopal and soon began living together in a rented flat at Bhanpur Multi.

Their relationship, however, appears to have been marred by frequent disputes. Khushboo’s family alleged that Qasim had assaulted her multiple times, including an incident two months earlier linked to one of his friends’ wives. Qasim was also reportedly jailed in a liquor smuggling case during their time together, following which Khushboo stayed at her mother’s home in Mandi Bamora.

Events Leading to the Tragedy

Investigators said Khushboo had recently travelled with Qasim to Ujjain to meet his family. On their return journey to Bhopal, her condition deteriorated suddenly while they were on a bus near Bhainsakhedi on Indore Road.

Qasim reportedly rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. CCTV footage obtained by police shows Qasim taking Khushboo into the hospital on a stretcher but fleeing the premises shortly after seeing her lose consciousness.

Hospital authorities immediately alerted the police, who registered a case of unnatural death and began a formal investigation.

Post-Mortem Report and Police Investigation

According to DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal, preliminary post-mortem findings confirm that Khushboo died due to pregnancy-related complications caused by a ruptured fallopian tube.

No external injury marks were found, but viscera samples have been preserved for further forensic testing to determine whether external factors or medical negligence played a role. Police have intensified the interrogation of Qasim and are also examining CCTV footage and phone records for additional evidence.

Family’s Allegations of Assault and Foul Play

Khushboo’s mother, Lakshmi Ahirwar and sister, Kajal Ahirwar, have strongly contested the medical findings. They allege that Khushboo’s body bore bruises and swelling, indicating that she might have been beaten before her death.

Kajal claimed that Qasim had previously assaulted Khushboo, and despite her family’s repeated pleas, she chose to stay with him. The family insists that Khushboo’s death was not accidental and has demanded a murder investigation.

Qasim, meanwhile, has denied all allegations, claiming innocence and stating that the child Khushboo was carrying was his. He told police that they had planned to get married soon.

Khushboo Verma’s Career and Dreams

Originally from Mandi Bamora, Khushboo had moved to Bhopal three years ago to pursue a career in modeling. A college dropout, she supported herself through part-time jobs and small brand collaborations while trying to build her portfolio.

She had gained moderate recognition in Bhopal’s fashion circuit and had over 12,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @diamond__girl30. Her last post, dated September 17, featured a jewellery shoot, while an earlier post from August carried an emotional caption: “Crazy how trauma isn’t your fault, but it’s your responsibility to heal.”

Friends described her as ambitious and cheerful, with aspirations of achieving national recognition as a model. Her family said she often spoke about making her late father proud.

What’s Next in the Investigation

Police continue to question Qasim and await the final post-mortem and forensic reports. Authorities have not ruled out any angle, including domestic violence or medical negligence.

Meanwhile, the case has reignited discussions around the safety of women in live-in relationships and the pressures faced by aspiring models in smaller cities like Bhopal.

