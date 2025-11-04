Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend? Meet Her Partner and Husband-To-Be Palash Muchhal

Team India’s historic win at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 has set the internet ablaze — and while the nation celebrates the women in blue, one moment stood out among fans: Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana celebrating the victory alongside her boyfriend, Palash Muchhal. Their heartwarming photos from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai have gone viral, making fans curious about the man who has captured Smriti’s heart.

Smriti Mandhana and Team India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win

The grand finale of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 saw India clinching the title for the first time ever after defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana played a key role in the team’s victory, and as celebrations broke out across the nation, fans couldn’t help but notice her adorable photos with her longtime boyfriend, Palash Muchhal.

Who Is Palash Muchhal? The Man Behind the Music

Palash Muchhal is a well-known music composer and filmmaker in the Bollywood industry. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in 1995, Palash hails from a Marwari family deeply rooted in music. He is trained in Hindustani classical music and has carved out a successful career for himself in the entertainment world.

He made his Bollywood debut as a music composer with the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon, and later went on to work on projects like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Beyond Bollywood, he’s also made a mark in the independent music scene, collaborating with renowned singers and lyricists across genres.

Palash is also the younger brother of playback singer Palak Muchhal, famous for chartbusters such as Laapataa, Meri Aashiqui, and Jumme Ki Raat. Together, the Muchhal siblings are regarded as one of the most talented musical duos in the Indian music industry.

Palash Muchhal’s Net Worth

According to multiple media reports, Palash Muchhal’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 24 crore and Rs 41 crore. His income primarily comes from music production, film projects, live shows, and collaborations in the independent music circuit. Despite his success, Palash is known for maintaining a low profile and often describes himself as “shy and reserved” in interviews.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Relationship Timeline

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal reportedly met in 2019 through mutual friends and bonded over their shared love for music and sports. What started as a friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, although the couple kept it private for several years.

They made their relationship public in July 2024, when Palash shared an Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary, confirming long-standing rumours about their romance. The post melted fans’ hearts, showing the couple’s deep bond and mutual admiration for each other.

Later that year, Palash proposed to Smriti in an intimate family gathering, marking a new chapter in their love story.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Plans

According to recent reports from Anand Bazaar Patrika, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are set to tie the knot on November 20, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti’s hometown.

The wedding is expected to be a private yet elegant affair, attended by close friends, family members, cricketers from Team India, and prominent figures from the film and music industries. Fans are already excited to see the union of two of India’s most talented young stars — one ruling the cricket field and the other creating magic in the world of music.

A Love Story of Music and Cricket

Smriti and Palash’s relationship has become one of the most adored in recent times, symbolizing the perfect blend of passion, artistry, and ambition. While Smriti continues to shine as one of India’s top cricket icons, Palash’s creative journey in music reflects the same dedication and discipline.

As the couple prepares to embark on their new journey together, fans and well-wishers across the nation are sending them love and congratulations — both for Team India’s World Cup triumph and for Smriti and Palash’s much-anticipated wedding.

