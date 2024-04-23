Domicile Certificate, benefits types & everything you need to know

A domicile certificate, also referred to as a state residence official certificate, serves as proof of an individual's residency in a particular region and is issued by the respective State or Union Territory. It is open to people from diverse linguistic, caste, category, or religious backgrounds, including women who marry citizens of another state.

The benefits of possessing a domicile certificate include

1. Educational and Employment Reservations: It enables access to reservations in educational institutions and government jobs based on residency quotas.

2. State Scholarship Eligibility: Domicile certificate holders may be eligible for state scholarships, facilitating access to educational opportunities.

3. Real Estate Purchase: The certificate allows individuals to purchase various types of real estate within the region.

4. Residential Proof for Loans: It serves as residential proof when applying for loans, facilitating access to financial assistance.

5. Vehicle Registration: Domicile certificate holders can register their new vehicles, complying with regulatory requirements.

6. Legal Rights and Freedoms: It ensures that individuals enjoy the rights and freedoms guaranteed by law to all residents of a specific area, providing legal recognition of their residency status.

Types of domicile certificates include

1. Domicile by Choice: This applies when an individual who has acquired residency in another country seeks domicile in a specific region of their choice.

2. Domicile by Birth: Applicable to individuals who acquire residency in a particular state or area by being born there. This remains valid until the person decides to establish permanent residency elsewhere. Many people retain their birthplace as their domicile even if they relocate for work or education.

3. Domicile by Dependence: Denotes the residency status inherited by children or spouses from their parents or husbands, respectively.

To apply for a domicile certificate, one can follow these method

Online Method:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state of residence.

Step 2: Select the "Apply Certificates Online" option from the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using existing credentials or create an account if necessary.

Step 4: Choose "Apply for Services" under the "Apply Online" option.

Step 5: Complete the application form with all required details and submit it.

Step 6: Upon successful submission, note down the acknowledgment number provided for future reference.

Offline Method:

Alternatively, applicants can apply for a domicile certificate offline at various authorities, depending on the state of residence. These may include:

- Collector/deputy collector’s office

- District Magistrate office

- Tehsildar’s office

- Revenue office

- Sub-divisional magistrate office

- Citizen service centers

Here are the state-wise online portals to apply for domicile certificates

- Assam: e-District services on the state portal

- Andhra Pradesh: MEESEVA App

- Goa: Goa online portal

- Gujarat: Digital Gujarat portal

- Bihar: RTPS government portal

- Delhi: e-District portal

- Haryana: e-Disha portal

- Jharkhand: e-District (JharSewa) portal

- Kerala: Akshaya portal

- Maharashtra: Aaple Sarkar portal

- Karnataka: Nadakacheri AJSK portal

- Odisha: e-District portal

- Rajasthan: e-Mitra portal

- Tamil Nadu: e-Sevai centres

- Uttar Pradesh: e-Saathi web portal/App

- West Bengal: e-District portal

Eligibility Criteria for Domicile Certificate

- The applicant's parents must be citizens of the State or Union Territory and have resided there continuously for a specified period, typically three years. However, this duration may vary between States/UTs. For instance, Karnataka requires applicants to have resided there for seven years, while Bihar mandates at least three years of residency.

- The applicant's name should be on the State's voter registration record.

- Possession of real estate, such as a home or land, in the same State or Union Territory is required.

- Women can apply for a domicile certificate after marriage.

Documents Required for Domicile Certificate

- Proof of residence: Rent agreement, bank passbook, utility bills, etc.

- ID proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, ration card, passport, or driving license.

- Passport-size photographs.

- Birth certificate.

- School leaving certificate.

Issuing Authorities for Domicile Certificate

- Assam: Revenue officer and village administrative officer/office of the circle officer concerned.

- Andhra Pradesh: Mandal revenue officer.

- Goa: Deputy collector/sub-divisional officer.

- Gujarat: Revenue/tehsil officer.

- Bihar: VAO/circle officer/revenue inspector.

- Delhi: Deputy commissioner/sub-divisional magistrate/sub-district magistrate.

- Haryana: SDM of the subdivision/deputy commissioner.

- Jharkhand: Tehsildar/circle officer.

- Kerala: Revenue department/tehsildar.

- Maharashtra: Tehsildar/additional collector/sub-divisional officer.

- Karnataka: Deputy tehsildar/tehsildar.

- Odisha: Tehsildar.

- Rajasthan: Tehsil/revenue/block officer.

- Tamil Nadu: Sub-divisional magistrate/revenue department/tehsildar office/district collector office.

- Uttar Pradesh: District magistrate's office.

- West Bengal: District magistrate/BDO/SDO/deputy magistrate/additional district magistrate.