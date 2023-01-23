Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Lesser Known Facts & Quotes About Him

Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday is celebrated every year on January 23 across various parts of the country to commemorate his contribution to India's struggle for independence. 2023 marks his 126th birth anniversary.

He is one of the most celebrated freedom fighters in India. Born on 23 January 1897 in Orissa, Bengal division, Subhas is known as one of the most esteemed freedom fighters in India who was the mastermind behind raising the Azad Hind Fauj. He was a true legend in every essence and one of the most dedicated fighters who ever fought for incredible India.