Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Lesser Known Facts & Quotes About Him

Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday is celebrated every year on January 23 across various parts of the country to commemorate his contribution to India's struggle for independence. 2023 marks his 126th birth anniversary.
He is one of the most celebrated freedom fighters in India. Born on 23 January 1897 in Orissa, Bengal division, Subhas is known as one of the most esteemed freedom fighters in India who was the mastermind behind raising the Azad Hind Fauj. He was a true legend in every essence and one of the most dedicated fighters who ever fought for incredible India.
He consistently performed at the very highest levels of his academic pursuits, from elementary school through college. He stood in second place in his high school's matriculation exam. He further did his graduation in Philosophy in first class in 1918.
After being chosen for the Indian Civil Services, he resigned because he refused to serve under the British government.
In response to Professor Oaten's alleged anti-India remarks and rough treatment of Indian students at the Presidency College, he attacked Oaten. This led to his suspension.
Earlier, in the late 1920s and 1930s, Bose led the younger, radical wing of the Indian National Congress and eventually became the Congress' President in 1938 and 1939. After publicly criticizing the Congress's foreign and domestic policies, he was removed from his leadership positions within the party in 1939 due to disagreements with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and the Congress's high command.
He wed Emilie Schenkl, an Austrian, and the couple had a daughter, Anita Bose, who became a prominent economist in Germany.
Subhas was arrested eleven times for his unwavering commitment to achieving India’s Freedom and individual liberty between 1921 and 1941.
He pioneered the Indian nationalist movement in East Asia and set up the Azad Hind Radio station in Germany.
Subhas Chandra's untimely demise is truly one of the most intriguing incidences. Some conspiracy theories suggest that he died in a plane crash. Allegedly, he was in an overloaded Japanese plane that crashed near Taiwan. He likely suffered third-degree burns and died as a result. Although his supporters refuted the news immediately after, stories like these have lived ever-since.
“It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood.”
“Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.”
“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom”
“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”
“Freedom is not given, It. Is taken”
“Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth”
“Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, that too, soon.”