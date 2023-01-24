Republic Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to share with your Family and Friends

After the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, India has been celebrating Republic Day every year on the same date. For those unaware, this event marked the beginning of India's transformation into one of the world's largest democracies, as the Constitution of India replaced the Government of India Act of 1935 as the country's governing document. Thus, each year, both young and old show tremendous amounts of patriotism on this day. There aren't that many opportunities to honor the nation's freedom fighters and reflect on the price they paid. As citizens, it is our duty to spread the words of wisdom of the great minds and leaders who came before us. Here are some thoughtful Republic Day quotes, wishes, and messages to share on the 26th of January.
Happy Republic Day 2023, and may we never forget the sacrifices our forefathers made for our country's independence.
A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself -Henry Ward Beecher
Freedom is indeed the most expensive as it came after the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2023!
As we celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, let’s promise to protect our nation and its flag. Happy Republic Day 2023!
Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!
As we celebrate our independence, let us free our minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!
With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let’s salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!
Today is the day to show the love we have toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2023 to all my family, friends and people in the association.
May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Happy Republic Day!
Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!
This Republic Day lets us work towards building a strong and developed nation. Let the world look up to us for our strengths. Happy Republic Day.
Republic Day celebrates solidarity and encourages everyone to spread peace throughout the country. Without caste or creed, let’s come together to serve humanity.
To the heroes of the Nation, and to the people of the nation, wishing you all a Happy Republic Day!
Always be proud that you are Indian because not everyone gets the privilege of being born in this great nation. Happy Republic Day!
Let us all stand proudly today and give respect to our nation on the occasion of Republic day. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!
As we celebrate Republic Day, let’s pledge to protect our nation and its flag. Happy Republic Day!
Happy Republic Day India! No matter where I am… You will always be my identity.
Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!
Never forget our great freedom fighters sacrifices. Follow their footsteps and make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!
Freedom in mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls. Let’s salute the Nation on Republic Day.
May we be blessed with Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions, and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!
Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!
Enjoy your freedom, but also respect the numerous sacrifices made by our leaders. Happy Republic Day!
Independence is always a wonderful gift from god. May this wonderful nation remain independent forever and grow according to our Constitution! Wishes happy republic day!
It is time for all of us to unite and rid our country of all the evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day!
May you have joy to make you sweet, strife to make you strong, sadness to keep you human and hope to bring joy to our nation. Happy Republic Day!
We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!
A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!
On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!
This republic day lets us work towards building a strong and developed nation. Let the world look up to us for our strengths. Happy Republic Day 2023!
The freedom we are enjoying is a gift of our freedom fighters and soldiers on the borders who are working 24*7. Happy Republic Day 2023!
Republic day is the day when we got freedom in the true sense. Always remember this day and pass on its significance to the next generation. Happy Republic Day!
“Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith he automatically exercises his rights too”
Mahatma Gandhi
B.R. Ambedkar, “However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However, bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good”.
“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” - Mahatma Gandhi
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
"India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams." – Atal Behari Vajpayee
"I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." – B.R. Ambedkar
"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Patel
"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad
"Courage to give, Courage to think different, courage to invent, the courage to discover the impossible, Courage to travel into an unexplored path, courage to share knowledge, the courage to remove pain, courage to reach the unreached, courage to combat problems, and succeed are the qualities of youth.” – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age." - B.R. Ambedkar
"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people" - Bhagat Singh
"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu
"Citizenship consists in the service of the country." – Jawaharlal Nehru
"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved" - BR Ambedkar
"I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood" - Chandrashekhar Azad
"A 'No' uttered from deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble" - Mahatma Gandhi
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose