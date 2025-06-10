Bollywood Couple Sachiin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma Now Own Vijay Mallya’s Iconic Kingfisher Villa — Here’s Why It’s Called King’s Mansion Now

Once synonymous with opulence and controversy, Vijay Mallya’s iconic Kingfisher Villa in Goa has entered a glamorous new chapter under the ownership of Bollywood couple Sachiin Joshi and Urvashi Sharma. Renamed King’s Mansion, the estate now reflects a blend of cinematic allure and entrepreneurial flair — a far cry from its scandalous past.

The Villa’s Journey: From ‘Good Times’ to Bank Auctions

The Kingfisher Villa, located in the upscale Candolim beach area of North Goa, was once a symbol of Mallya’s flamboyant lifestyle and extravagant parties. Spread across three acres, with over 12,350 square feet of built-up space, the villa features private swimming pools, manicured lawns, artificial ponds, and open-air dance floors. It frequently hosted high-profile soirées where champagne and controversy flowed freely.

However, after Kingfisher Airlines collapsed, Mallya was embroiled in a ₹900 crore loan default case involving IDBI Bank and others. In 2016, as legal troubles mounted, he fled to the UK. Subsequently, a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India seized several of his assets — including this luxurious villa — in an attempt to recover dues.

After three failed auctions, the villa finally found a buyer in Sachiin Joshi, who acquired the property in 2017 for ₹73.01 crore, slightly under its reserve price.

The New Owners: Bollywood Meets Business

Sachiin Joshi, known for films like Aazaan and Jackpot, is also a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Viiking Ventures, a diversified company involved in FMCG, hospitality, infrastructure, entertainment, and wellness. His business empire also includes the King's Beer brand, which he acquired in 2015 for ₹90 crore.

His wife, Urvashi Sharma, a former actress, has appeared in films such as Naqab, Aakrosh, and Khatta Meetha. She was also a finalist on the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and now focuses on family life.

After purchasing the estate, Joshi renamed it “King’s Mansion” to align with his King's Beer branding. Announcing the change, he said:

"Today is the day I open the gates to the world. The property has been crowned as the ‘King’s Mansion.’ The brand connection from ‘Kings Beer’ and the grandeur of the property made the choice obvious."

A New Chapter Begins

The property’s transformation from Kingfisher Villa to King’s Mansion marks not only a change in ownership but also a shift in its cultural narrative — from being a symbol of excess to one of reinvention.

Interestingly, the villa’s story resurfaced recently when RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) — the IPL team founded by Mallya — finally won the IPL 2025 trophy after 18 years. As Mallya posted congratulatory messages online, public curiosity about his past life and assets was reignited, bringing the spotlight back to the now-rechristened King’s Mansion.

The Legacy of Kingfisher Villa

While the villa remains one of Goa’s most famous estates, its extravagant history is a reminder of the rise and fall of India’s so-called “King of Good Times.” Now, under new ownership, it looks set to host more elegant, perhaps quieter, celebrations — this time, without the shadow of scandal.

As the couple embraces their new role as custodians of this storied property, the King’s Mansion stands as a fascinating chapter in the evolving tale of Bollywood glamour meeting the ruins of corporate excess.

