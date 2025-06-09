Who is Priya Saroj? All About the 25-Year-Old MP Engaged to Cricketer Rinku Singh

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Member of Parliament Priya Saroj are now officially engaged, bringing together two dynamic worlds — sports and politics. The couple’s engagement on June 8, 2025, at a lavish ceremony in Lucknow has generated widespread interest, not only for the star-studded event but also for the intriguing personality of Priya Saroj, one of India’s youngest MPs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the woman who has captured the heart of Rinku Singh.

The Grand Engagement Ceremony

On June 8, Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj celebrated their engagement at The Centrum, an upscale hotel in Lucknow. The private yet high-profile event drew more than 300 guests, including celebrities from cricket, politics, and Bollywood.

The couple made a stunning appearance in coordinated white and pink outfits, exchanging rings on a beautifully decorated stage. Reports suggest Rinku presented Priya with a custom-designed ring worth ₹2.5 lakh, sourced from Mumbai.

Among the attendees were former cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, UP Ranji captain Aryan Juyal, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, and MPs Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav, and Iqra Hasan. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and veteran politician Ram Gopal Yadav were also present.

Security at the event was tight, with barcoded entry passes and police presence to ensure privacy. Fifteen rooms at the hotel were booked for the occasion, five reserved exclusively for Rinku’s inner circle.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Early Life and Family Background

Born on November 23, 1998, Priya Saroj hails from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She comes from a prominent political family. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a seasoned politician — a three-time MP and currently an MLA from Kerakat.

Priya completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University and pursued law at Amity University, Noida.

Legal Career and Entry into Politics

Initially, Priya did not plan to follow her father into politics. Instead, she built a career in law, eventually practicing at the Supreme Court of India. Her dedication and success as a lawyer earned her widespread respect.

However, her active involvement in her father’s campaign during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections marked her foray into politics. Her political journey accelerated, and in 2024, she contested the Lok Sabha elections from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur district on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

At just 25 years old, Priya achieved a significant victory, defeating the BJP’s BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes, becoming India’s youngest female MP. She now serves on the Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Simplicity Amidst Political Power

Priya’s modest financial profile has also garnered attention. According to her election affidavit:

Net worth: Approximately ₹11.26 lakh

Cash: ₹75,000

Bank balances: ₹8,719 in Canara Bank, ₹10.10 lakh in Union Bank

Gold: 5 grams, valued at ₹32,000

No property, no vehicle, no investments, and no insurance policies.

Despite her political lineage, Priya maintains a simple lifestyle, in stark contrast to the typical image of political families.

The Love Story: How Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Met

Rinku Singh, a rising star in Indian cricket — known for his explosive performances in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders and for India’s T20I team — crossed paths with Priya through a mutual friend. Their relationship blossomed over the past year, grounded in mutual respect and friendship.

Both families were initially consulted, and after receiving their blessings, the couple decided to take the next step. Priya’s father, Tufani Saroj, confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on November 18, 2025.

The engagement of Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh is a union that beautifully bridges the worlds of sports and politics. While Rinku continues to make his mark on the cricket field, Priya is emerging as a promising young leader in Indian politics.

Their story has captivated public imagination, and their upcoming wedding promises to be yet another event to watch. As Priya balances her responsibilities as an MP with her new personal chapter, she exemplifies ambition, grace, and modern leadership.

