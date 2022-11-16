The List Of Bridges Over Brahmaputra

Out of all the rivers in Assam, Brahmaputra continues to be the lifeline of Assam. The fertile plains of the mighty Brahmaputra account for almost all the human settlements that took place on its river banks. And therefore, several bridges have been built over the Brahmaputra river to make transportation easier.

As of 2022, Assam has six significant bridges over Brahmaputra River. The Minister of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) is yet to approve three new bridges in Assam.

This article will provide a few important points about each of these 6 bridges