PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Setu, India's Longest Sea Bridge | All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday, which is now the longest sea bridge in the country. The bridge, known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, links South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and is expected to significantly cut travel time from two hours to just 15-20 minutes.
While inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi said, "This is proof of our resolve that for India's development, we can take on even the ocean and break the waves."
The bridge, spanning 21.8 kilometers, was constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore. Prime Minister Modi laid the bridge's foundation stone in December 2016, and its construction spanned seven years.
The bridge will improve access to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, cutting travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. Furthermore, it will enhance links between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) is set to become a six-lane bridge, spanning 16.50 kilometers over the sea and 5.50 kilometers over land. The sea bridge will prohibit motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors, while four-wheelers will be required to adhere to a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.
The speed restriction for the uphill and downhill sections of the bridge is 40 kilometers per hour.
On January 4, the Maharashtra government approved a plan to impose a one-time fee of Rs 250 for each journey made by cars on the MTHL.
For vehicles making round trips via the sea bridge, a fee of Rs 375 will apply. Monthly passes can be purchased for Rs 625, while daily passes are priced at Rs 12,500.
The bridge includes cutting-edge elements like automatic toll collection and smart transportation systems. It also features orthotropic steel deck spans, a first in India, enabling longer spans without requiring support pillars that might block shipping routes.
The infrastructure also includes barriers for sound and visual protection to safeguard the nearby wildlife and delicate areas.